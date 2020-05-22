David and Goliath: Jaden Sheffey's QB Journey From a Small Christian School to the UW

Change has been the only consistent in quarterback Jaden Sheffey's football journey. Sheffey purposefully chose the road less traveled. It's brought him as a walk-on to the University of Washington, to compete against players he had encountered before.

He began as a freshman at tiny Cedar Park Christian School in Bothell, Washington. He played wide receiver, quarterback and cornerback for the 1A team. In his sophomore year, he was asked to run coach Bill Marsh's triple-option offense and play free safety.

Sheffey used his defensive role to progress as a quarterback where it was easier to recognize formations and alignments.

"Playing safety was almost like watching game film," he said. "It was a good opportunity for me to expand my knowledge of the game."

After two seasons at Cedar Park Christian, Sheffey decided to test himself. He boldly transferred to 4A Woodinville. It was more of a chance for him to advance his game mentally as well as physically.

He went from a school with 300 students to one with 1,800. He spent the summer studying coverages and defensive tendencies. He had to be prepared to answer the doubters.

People scoffed at a quarterback who had thrown for just 331 passing yards in two seasons at the 1A level. They didn't understand his competitive makeup. He was named Woodinville's starting quarterback for the season opener against Kentwood.

In his 2016 debut at his new school, Sheffey completed 8 of 14 passes for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns in leading the Falcons to a convincing 31-7 win. He helped guide his team to 10th in the 4Astate rankings.

At midseason, Woodinville and its new quarterback squared off against fifth-ranked Bothell and future Husky QB Jacob Sirmon at an overflowing Pop Keeney Field.

The Falcons won 17-10 in a frenzied atmosphere that was hard on both quarterbacks. Sirmon completed just 13 of 32 passes. Sheffey hit on 13 for 20 attempts but was intercepted three times.

Yet the big showdown came down to a final drive in which Sheffey flourished under pressure. He connected with teammate Jared Eisenbarth for a game-winning TD pass from 18 yards out.

The following season, Sheffey got the best of two Husky quarterback recruits, not just one. He led Woodinville to a 36-14 victory over Sirmon and Bothell. He also faced Dylan Morris.

This one wasn't close either. Sheffey directed the Falcons to a 49-17 win over Graham-Kapowsin and UW-bound quarterback Morris in the 2017 Class 4A state quarterfinals.

Woodinville, in the playoffs for the second straight year, advanced to the championship game against Richland. After falling behind 28-0, Sheffey led a furious comeback that came up short, with the Falcons losing 28-21.

His transition from 1A two-way player a full-time dual-threat quarterback three levels higher was a success. He had beaten some of the best at his position along the way.

He also was a success in the classroom, entering the Running Start program to facilitate his college ambitions.

"I graduated with a high school diploma and an associate's degree," he said.

His next stop was George Fox University, a Christian college near Portland. He was drawn to the business program and the opportunity to play football right away as a freshman.

Sheffey played in nine games as a freshman, starting five. He started all 10 as a sophomore. His competitive spirit took over again.

He decided to transfer to Washington and put his skills on the line with the other quarterbacks, people he had faced before.

With two years of eligibility, Sheffey joins a wide-open quarterback competition. He's the only one of the bunch to throw a touchdown pass in a college game. Having moved up in high school, he understands the jump in the speed of the game.

A spiritual person as well as a competitor, he's ready for awaits him at the UW. He's a walk-on. Before, he was a 1A player. He knows the competition. He likes to think anything is possible.

"I'm not going there with the mentality to be a backup," he said confidently, without arrogance. "I want to go and contribute to the team’s success and be an impact where I can."