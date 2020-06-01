HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

Class of 2020 Preview: Sav’ell Smalls Scouting Profile

Trevor Mueller

Scoutlook: Sav’ell Smalls

Smalls is one of the top edge rushers for the recruiting class of 2020.  He selected Washington over some of the leading programs in the country.  Here's a look at Smalls' skill sets and what to look for from him in the purple and gold.

Size: At 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, Smalls is the ideal size for an elite pass rusher at the Division 1 level.

Speed: With an explosive first step, Smalls is dangerous around the line of scrimmage. He can catch quarterbacks and running backs from behind.

Strength: Smalls has above-average strength for an incoming freshman. He's physical when engaging with would-be blockers and sheds them depending on the ball carrier.

Hands: In high school, Smalls showed soft hands as a receiver that high-pointed balls in traffic. As a hand fighter in the trenches, Smalls is college ready. He keeps lineman on their heels with violent moves followed by swims and spins.

Footwork: Smalls has elite footwork and balance. His short chops enable him to react to the ball carrier and he will spin to plug the hole. Even in a spin when his back is to the blocker, he keeps his balance.

Football IQ: Sav’ell Smalls is much more than just a pass rusher. He understands coverage schemes and prevents completions on short routes and balls to the flat. He reads  lineman and uses effective moves to get to the passer. On running plays, Smalls is disciplined to set the edge to the outside.

Scoutlook: The crown jewel of the 2020 class, Sav’ell Smalls has a very high ceiling. He will push to see the field because of his size and football IQ. As his body gets used to the D-1 level, Smalls could be a major contributor to the Husky defense.

Husky Comparison: Hau'oli Kikaha

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bill Douglas Left the Farm for Husky Fame, Rose Bowl Misfortune

The option quarterback from the Yakima Valley was a huge success until an Illinois tackler destroyed his knee.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Osia Lewis (1962-2020): If UW Fans Don't Remember Him, They Should

Motivated by pre-game humiliation, the Oregon State middle linebacker was a catalyst behind the biggest upset that ever took place in Husky Stadium.

Dan Raley

Handicapping Washington's Impending Quarterback Battle

With five quarterbacks on the roster (3 scholarship and 2 walk-ons), Washington's new offensive coordinator John Donovan will conduct the search for Jacob Eason's replacement.

Mike Martin

Face It, Molden Is Really Good: Cornerback Accolades Pile Up

Senior Husky cornerback keeps adding to his considerable reputation during football down time.

Dan Raley

UW Athletes, Coaches Offer Concerned, Cautious Twitter Reactions

The Huskies show support and react with dismay over nation's widespread unrest.

Dan Raley

Lot of Latu Latitude: He Played, Skipped Redshirt Process

The Sacramento native was one of six true freshman who played regularly for the Huskies in 2019, and he was the only lineman.

Dan Raley

UW's Lake Releases Statement, Calls for Protesters to be Respectful

Husky football coach expresses anguish and outrage over recent deaths involving African Americans in Minnesota and elsewhere.

Dan Raley

McGary Tweets Apology After Protest Comment Draws Backlash

The former University of Washington football player now with the Atlanta Falcons backtracks on social media after his opinions are panned by fans.

Dan Raley

Who Was That Masked Man? Ewaliko Pushes Back on Pandemic

Former University of Washington defensive lineman makes high-end protective face masks in a time of need.

Dan Raley

Full Boil: Sixkiller Issued a Challenge When Things Were Bleak

The Huskies trailed Purdue 21-0 when the UW quarterback looked everyone in the eye and told them what he wanted.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley