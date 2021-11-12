Skip to main content
    November 12, 2021
    Coaches on Hot Seat: Lake Has Plenty of Company

    The Huskies leader is one of a half-dozen in big trouble nationwide.
    Author:

    This is not the sort of national notoriety that the University of Washington football program welcomes. 

    Jimmy Lake stands as one of a half-dozen college football coaches who still have their jobs but are in big trouble, according to Scott Roussel, president of Football Scoop.

    Lake, in fact, is the first coach that comes to mind for Roussel, with the Huskies limping along at 4-5 overall, 3-3 in the Pac-12.

    "There's something going on at Washington," he said to Sports Illustrated. "There's a lot of concern that Jimmy Lake won't be the coach at Washington next year."

    Lake, of course, is serving out a one-week suspension that will keep him from Saturday's home game against Arizona State and he might not survive the weekend. An announcement of his dismissal could come following the Sun Devils game, according to local sources. 

    Roussel also thinks UCLA's Chip Kelly is on shaky ground because his Bruins have slumped to a 5-4 record, 3-3 in league play, but considers Arizona State's Herm Edwards, who brings his team to Seattle this weekend, in light of pandemic-related recruiting violations. 

    "Chip Kelly needs to win to feel good about his future at UCLA," he said.

    Elsewhere, Roussel singled out Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente, Miami's Manny Diaz, Florida State's Mike Novell and Duke's David Cutcliffe for falling into precarious situations that could create a firestorm of change and new opportunities in the coaching ranks. 

