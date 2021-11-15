Cohen Said She Lost Confidence in Lake, Owns the Coaching Hire

Jen Cohen met with the media on a Sunday video call to discuss her firing of University of Washington football coach Jimmy Lake, but the athletic director offered almost no detail behind her actions.

She said Lake's termination was the result of several factors, not just his sideline behavior with a Husky player during the Oregon game that was seen on a national TV broadcast, but declined to discuss any further details.

"I came to the conclusion I didn't have confidence in coach Lake's ability to lead the program forward," she said.

Cohen said she informed Lake of her decision earlier in the day, but again she wouldn't divulge what the contents of their conversation or what his reaction was, other than to say he was professional in nature.

The athletic director acknowledged it was highly unusual to fire a coach after just 13 games. She said it was only in the last few days that she decided to dismiss him. She also accepted full blame for Lake not working out as a successful coach.

"His hire is on me and I own it," Cohen said.

The only time Cohen broke from her canned answers was when someone suggested that she had hired Lake largely on the insistence of former UW coach Chris Petersen, which she pushed back on.

"Let's be clear, Chris Petersen didn't give Jimmy Lake that job," she said. "I gave him that job."

To find Lake's replacement, the UW administrator said she would rely on a group of people with strong football backgrounds to advise her in finding candidates, plus hire a search firm. She was cognizant the process could further hurt recruiting.

Cohen gave no timeline for getting a coach in place other than to say the process would be conducted as swiftly as possible. She wouldn't indicate whether or not only candidates with prior head-coaching experience would be considered, especially since Lake's promotion from defensive coordinator to the top Husky coaching position didn't work out.

She said the UW had the resources to pay for the best candidate the school find to lead the football program. She also said she wouldn't be offering any information during the search. She wouldn't even respond when quizzed whether she had asked Petersen to come back.

"We're going to hire the best person for the job," Cohen said.

As the football program attempts to rebound from multiple setbacks, the school won't be making any players or remaining coaches available for interviews early in the week if at all before the Colorado game.

Cohen, who met with the players on Sunday, was asked what reaction they had to losing their football coach, and her response mirrored many of her others.

"I couldn't quite tell," she said.

