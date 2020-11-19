SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

COVID-19 Cases Drop from 13 to 5 Among UW Athletes

Dan Raley

With COVID-19 rates spiking nearly everywhere else across the country, the University of Washington reported good news on Wednesday -- its active cases among Husky athletes dropped from 13 to 5 over a week's time.

This is an especially positive development considering that the UW is playing home football games on consecutive weekends and schools everywhere are either postponing or canceling games at a high rate.

The UW has put 554 athletes through 4,852 tests since June 15 and reported 51 positive cases in that time. The five students from identified sports currently dealing with the virus are going through quarantine protocols and receiving care from the athletic department training staff.

The Husky football team has had only a handful of positive cases among its players, according to coach Jimmy Lake in a previous media interview. None were identified at the time of infection or since.

Lake's team had its season-opening game at California on Nov. 7 canceled because of a positive test for a Golden Bears player and subsequent quarantining for others. 

The Huskies played and beat Oregon State 27-21 last Saturday in Seattle, but only after the Beavers reported a positive test and subsequent quarantining, costing them the services of four players and 

This Saturday, the UW football team hosts Arizona, which had its opener at Utah canceled because of positive tests for the home team. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stewart Goes to Detroit with 16th Pick, a High-motor Guy for the Motor City

The University of Washington big man has found a new basketball home with the Pistons.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: National Title Chase Brought Close Friends Together

Dennis Erickson and Keith Gilbertson grew up together, coached football together and had to share a college national championship.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Pleasant Dreams: Kamari Is the No. 1 Husky TB, Taking it All in Stride

The University of Washington senior doesn't let much bother him. He just takes things, such as starting at running back, as they come.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Ex-Husky McDaniels Lands with Timberwolves, 12 Picks Behind Stewart

The former University of Washington big man will try to push aside a disappointing college experience and be a much better pro.

Dan Raley

While Some Huskies Have More Playing Time, Here's 6 Who Have Regressed

UW coach Jimmy Lake has made it more competitive than ever for starting jobs and game action. Here are six who have fallen back some.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Bajema Receives Waiver, Making Him Eligible for Next Week's UW Opener

The shooting guard from Michigan should contribute right away to the Huskies, who face Portland State on Nov. 25.

Dan Raley

After 8 Months in NBA Limbo, Stewart, McDaniels Ready to Be Drafted

The former University of Washington big men are projected as late first-rounders in Wednesday's draft.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Rongen's Party Became Wake After UCLA's Upset in '90

The Huskies let a huge opportunity get away the year before their successful national championship run.

Dan Raley

Lake Plans to Keep Everyone Guessing as Much as He Can on Offense, Personnel

The University of Washington coach, in his Monday presser, discussed the pros and cons of the opening-night win over Oregon State.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Return to Glory? Trent McDuffie Punt-Runback Prowess Could Really Elevate the Huskies

The 2019 Washington Huskies were inconsistent in the return game. Trent McDuffie could turn that around in a big way for this team.

Mike Martin