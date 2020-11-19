COVID-19 Cases Drop from 13 to 5 Among UW Athletes

With COVID-19 rates spiking nearly everywhere else across the country, the University of Washington reported good news on Wednesday -- its active cases among Husky athletes dropped from 13 to 5 over a week's time.

This is an especially positive development considering that the UW is playing home football games on consecutive weekends and schools everywhere are either postponing or canceling games at a high rate.

The UW has put 554 athletes through 4,852 tests since June 15 and reported 51 positive cases in that time. The five students from identified sports currently dealing with the virus are going through quarantine protocols and receiving care from the athletic department training staff.

The Husky football team has had only a handful of positive cases among its players, according to coach Jimmy Lake in a previous media interview. None were identified at the time of infection or since.

Lake's team had its season-opening game at California on Nov. 7 canceled because of a positive test for a Golden Bears player and subsequent quarantining for others.

The Huskies played and beat Oregon State 27-21 last Saturday in Seattle, but only after the Beavers reported a positive test and subsequent quarantining, costing them the services of four players and

This Saturday, the UW football team hosts Arizona, which had its opener at Utah canceled because of positive tests for the home team.

