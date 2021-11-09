A Deeper Look at the Two Men Running Husky Football This Week

The University of Washington football team is like a broken-down car on the side of the road, with the hood up.

Bob Gregory and Junior Adams are the guys who drive up in a tow truck, jump out and promise to get the thing running again.

They tinker and tinker and tinker until they finally put the vehicle on a hook and haul it off to a garage where someone else recommends swapping engines or buying something new altogether.

Ten weeks into a supposedly glorious season, this is the ignominious state of Husky football heading into Saturday's game with Arizona State, a team with a far different set of problems, all NCAA-related.

Nothing works in Montlake right now and there's no one fully qualified to perform mechanic miracles.

On Monday, Gregory and Adams, two fairly innocent guys in the mix, sat in front of a room full of cameras and reporters and answered a lot of tough questions normally directed at the head coach and even the athletic director.

They were there as stand-ins because Jimmy Lake is on suspension and Jen Cohen is either meeting with legal advisors or sorting through resumes.

Not even a year ago, who would have thought Gregory and Adams would be running this Husky football team, one well-stocked with talent and seemingly ready to challenge for championships once more?

Gregory was just a linebackers coach at the time, answering to then-defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, who up and left for Texas, accepting a bigger payday and unable to resist Steve Sarkisian's charm. Of course, Texas has its own set of problems, unable to hold on to big leads these days and sitting at 4-5.

Last spring, Gregory spoke to the media about being asked to take Kwiatkowski's UW job, something he wasn't pining for, and he almost needed to be talked into doing it.

He was an older coach who'd done the coordinator thing before and he was content to get the inside linebackers ready to play and let someone else deal with all of the pressures that come with being the defensive leader, which he had done at California and Boise State.

Gregory, 58, since has added defensive coordinator and head coach to his job title while still schooling those inside backers. Where he once had one important duty, he now has three.

"Yeah, I'm excited," he said, putting on a brave face. "I think we're all excited. It was a great team meeting we had. I think our guys are going to be energized and ready to go. We play a great opponent. There's no quit in this football team."

The Spokane native can't be faulted at all if he's been daydreaming about the Lake Coeur d'Alene region, a place where coaches such as Keith Gilbertson, Mike Price and Dennis Erickson go to retire.

Then there's Adams, who likely been content to mold guys like Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan into NFL players and learn his trade, but suddenly he has a full plate of responsibilities, too.

His offensive coordinator and friend, John Donovan, got fired on Sunday, elevating Adams to a role he knew had to be coming as the Husky offense floundered. He didn't even get any time to mourn the loss of his working cohort.

Adams, 42, at least for the week, seemingly is a co-coach, because he was asked even tougher questions by the media than the man sitting next to him.

Will Dylan Morris remain the starting quarterback?

Will you open up the offense?

Will you coach from the press box or the sideline?

Adams is really just getting started as a Power 5 football coach, now in his third season with the Huskies. He was an offensive coordinator for Western Kentucky 36 months ago.

"I'm glad I've done it before," he said, a little skittishly.

The UW pays people a lot of money, millions and millions of dollars, to oversee its reverent football program with a long tradition and glossy stadium.

Lake, if he doesn't coach in Montlake again, is owed $10 million in a contract buyout if just cause is not determined after he got physical on the sideline with Husky linebacker Ruperake Fuavai during the Oregon game and headed into coaching purgatory.

In his place are Gregory ($800,000 per year) and Adams ($400,000), those two well-paid tow-truck drivers, but not the repair shop owner.

These are guys, because they are tethered to Lake, who find their UW coaching futures as much at risk as that of their head coach. They're handling a lot of pressure under fire seemingly with no reward.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven