Ducks Weather UW, Rain to Take Decisive Win

Dressing for Saturday's rivalry game, the University of Washington football team went with its all-purple uniforms while more wardrobe-conscious Oregon chose a basic all-white ensemble.

Double-thick rain gear and hip-waders, any color, plus snorkels and umbrellas actually made the best fashion statement.

Either way, it was a black and blue outing for the home team.

On a night not meant for any sort of human activity of any kind, the Ducks shrugged off the sheets of rain falling from the heavens and wind gusts coming off Lake Washington and captured an extra-soggy 26-16 victory at Husky Stadium.

It was a wet one and the visitors from Eugene (8-1 overall, 5-1 Pac-12) seemed to let the elements bother them far less than the other guys did, especially Travis Dye, who rushed for 211 yards and a score on 28 carries. They were methodical in claiming their third consecutive win in the 113-game series, second in a row in Seattle.

Besides, the Ducks, the fourth-ranked team in the College Football Playoff, are well aware they have much drier places to play in different time zones if they can just get through the often inclement Pac-12 North without too much hassle.

Zion Tupuola-Fetui brings down Oregon's Byron Caldwell. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY photo

The game didn't go well on many counts. UW coach Jimmy Lake ran down the sideline, nearly ran over an official and appeared to strike Ruperake Fuavai, a reserve linebacker and special-teams player, on the helmet and then shoved him forcefully after the walk-on redshirt freshman from Seattle got into a sideline confrontation with an Oregon player.

The coach's hot-tempered actions were seen by a national TV audience and immediately went viral on social media. He denied hitting his player.

"I separated them," Lake insisted. "I didn't strike him. I separated them."

Another incident broke out between players from both teams following the game at midfield when handshakes should have been in order, requiring security personnel to intervene. Words and shoves might have been the worst of it.

"Neither side wants that to happen," Lake said.

The Huskies (4-5, 3-3) couldn't do anything on offense at all, getting outgained 427 to 166 by Oregon. They hung in there early on only because of their stout defense, especially some heroic linebacker play.

Six plays into the game, before things really turned meteorologically and numerically miserable, UW freshman Carson Bruener showed his exceptional debut as a starting inside backer at Stanford the week before was no fluke whatsoever.

Baiting Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Bruener read a crossing pattern all the way, hesitating slightly before racing in and intercepting the ball in the right flat. The young playmaker sprinted 50 yards looking for a score before getting brought down on the Ducks 6.

Two plays later, senior tailback Sean McGrew gave the Huskies a 7-0 lead when he went in from from 1 yard out. The game was not quite 3 minutes old.

Ruperake Fuavai got into it on the sideline with an Oregon player in the first half. Dan Raley

Oregon, however, got over that opening miscue fairly quickly.

The Ducks moved 47 yards in 7 plays for Camden Lewis' 46-yard field goal, aided by a couple of late-hit penalties on the Huskies, to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Safety Dom Hampton drew the first flag, diving on top of Brown at the end of a quarterback keeper for 13 yards. Two plays later, reserve edge rusher Jordan Lolohea hit Brown following a 5-yard gainer.

Jaylon Redd gets tackled by Cam Williams after a gainer. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

The UW went 3-and out on the following offensive series, but Race Porter made things interesting by launching a 65-yard punt that was alertly downed at the Oregon 1.

On the first play, Jacob Sirmon, the Huskies' other starting inside linebacker, came up from the left side and dropped Dye for a safety, putting the UW up 9-3.

Defense only, however, was not going to win this one for Jimmy Lake and his now sub.-500 team.

Midway through the second quarter, and the Huskies having produced just two first downs, they went for it on fourth-and-1 at the Oregon 23. McGrew, in the Wildcat formation, got stuffed as his line buckled and he lost a yard. The tailback admitted the weather as a serious challenge.

"It was pretty damn cold out there," McGrew said. "I can't remember playing in conditions like this."

That was all the Ducks needed to take control of this thing once and for all. They moved 76 yards in 7 plays with little trouble for Devon Williams' 31-yard TD catch from Brown, beating both Husky safeties, and a 10-9 advantage.

Even with barely 100 yards of total offense, the UW was hopeful going into the second half that it was still in. That disappeared abruptly after the first two series.

The Huskies went 3-and-out to open the third quarter and the Ducks went for their throats.

Oregon moved 70 yards for Brown's 2-yard TD run and it was 17-9 and the UW was reeling. Dye had a 45-yard run that set his team up at the UW 5.

Washington went 3-and-out twice more, with Porter launching a 53-yard punt on the second set.

However, Mycah Pittman returned the kick 33 yards to the UW 22 and this game was leaning heavily to Oregon now. Two plays later, Dye raced in to score from 19 yards out and the Ducks went up a comfortable 24-9 with 14:53 left to play.

If it was any consolation, and it wasn't to those watching at home in the rain, the Huskies finally put together some offense. They moved 66 yards for McGrew's second score of the game, a 2-yarder, with 11:13 left.

The Ducks tacked on a late safety and had another TD overturned by a replay decision.

Yet the rain and Oregon won big on this night.

