Eason: 'There Are Several Factors and a Lot of Things Going On'

If it was his final Washington football game, Jacob Eason went out on a high note, helping the Huskies hand Boise State a crushing 38-7 defeat in the 28th Las Vegas Bowl.

The junior from Lake Stevens was at his best, rifling difficult throws to ready receivers. He completed 22 of 32 attempts for 210 yards and a 17-yard scoring pass to Andre Baccellila on the UW's first drive of the game.

Afterward, Eason faced an expected pass rush: Everybody with a microphone or a notepad wanted to know if he'd decided on whether or not to leave Washington early for the NFL draft.

He went from an ABC interview to a Nevada TV spot on the field to a news conference seated with Huskies coach Chris Petersen and cornerback Elijah Molden.

The answer was no.

"There are several factors and a lot of things going on here and a lot of different things going on there," Eason said. "I'm not really into discussing it right now."

The UW quarterback has until Jan. 20 to declare for the draft as an underclassman.