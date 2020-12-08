Even in Defeat, Morris Continues to Solidify his Husky QB Presence

The new leader, the sophomore from Puyallup, Washington, keeps giving the UW a chance to win every time out.

Pressed for leaders emerging on his University of Washington football team, Jimmy Lake reflexively pointed to senior defensive back Elijah Molden, which is always a safe choice.

Yet the Husky football coach spent much of his time with the question speaking about Dylan Morris.

"Dylan gives us as chance to win and we've had a chance to win all four games," Lake said. "I think his leadership is growing day by day."

Molden actually has been there all along for the Huskies, stepping into an influential role as far back as last season and sticking with his head coach and teammates throughout the offseason even with the NFL beckoning him.

Morris is the new guy, the one who had no impact on this team back in 2019 but showing what he's capable of every week.

The redshirt freshman from Puyallup, Washington, wasn't considered an integral part of this team until he stepped onto the field for the first series against Oregon State in the opener.

Once given the starting job, supposedly after Sacramento State graduate transfer Kevin Thomson won it but got injured and lost it, Morris has exerted his will. Set examples for others to follow. Given tangible proof of his commitment.

"Dylan Morris is always walking the hallways, always watching more film," Lake said. "I see him leaving here at 9 o'clock at night, always watching film, bringing players around him. Other players are coming up with him and watching film with him. He's produced in practice, where everybody has so much respect for him."

Morris is now the guy who won the opener. Pulled the Huskies back from a 21-0 deficit against Utah to win in the final 36 seconds. Showed he can improvise under pressure with a truly acrobatic pass against Stanford, as shown in the accompanying photo.

As Lake summed up the 31-26 loss to the Cardinal, he pointed to defensive letdowns against the run and on kickoff coverage. For positives, he noted how Morris and the offense scored on five out of seven times with the ball.

This new guy is as unflappable as any quarterback the Huskies have had in the past couple of decades, and that includes Jake Browning, who was a four-year starter and a fairly resilient player.

"A guy rising throughout and showing big-time leadership for us is Dylan Morris," Lake concluded.

