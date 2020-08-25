Mr. Money Bags: Ex-Husky Baker Becomes Highest-Paid NFL Safety Ever

The University of Washington football coaching staff has plenty to sell these days when hawking the Husky program to recruits.

How about come play safety for us, and turn that experience into an NFL contract worth $59 million over four years.

Or line up at linebacker in a purple shirt, and back your truck up to the pro football cashier's window and drive off with $54.3 million over four years.

Or drop back in coverage as a Husky cornerback and convert that knowledge into an NFL payday of $42 million over three years.

You might say that time at the UW, couple with a requisite set of skills, might be the best investment you could ever make.

On Tuesday, former Husky Budda Baker became the highest-paid safety in the history of the NFL, pulling in $14.75 per year. And to think, another safety, Earl Thomas, is looking for work.

Bet the kid from the UW by way of Bellevue High School couldn't buy a couple of waterfront homes with that?

It seems he might be a little tongue-tied by all of his good fortune, tweeting out just one word to describe his contract extension.

ESPN's NFL expert Adam Schefter, who spent one summer a long time ago at the Seattle Post-Intelligencer honing his reporting skills, broke this news of Baker's income increase.

This comes eight months after Budda's former Husky teammate Shaq Thompson, the $54.3 million-dollar-man, became one of the 100 richest athletes in the world. This payday exceeds the $42 million being parceled out to yet another teammate in Marcus Peters.

Add in former Husky linebacker Cory Littleton and cornerback Desmond Trufant, and these guys collectively are making more than $200 million.

Courtesy of West Coast Football in this tweet, check out the payroll for these five high-pedigree Huskies. The list doesn't even include the millions being made by Danny Shelton, Will Dissly, John Ross, Kevin King, Drew Sample and Kaleb McGary, Senio Kelemente, Taylor Rapp, Byron Murphy, Vita Vea and others.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.