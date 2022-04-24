The hardluck receiver missed his senior high school season with the same health issue.

Sawyer Racanelli, the University of Washington wide receiver who transferred to Montana this past winter, won't be playing for anyone any time soon.

Racanelli recently suffered another ACL knee injury and returned to Seattle to have surgery.

At Hockinson High School in Brush Prairie, Washington, he missed his senior season with the same injury, but the Huskies were still willing to give him a scholarship and wait for him to recover.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Racanelli left the UW after appearing in 11 of the 12 games this past fall, mostly on special teams but subbing in at times on scrimmage plays. He came up with 5 tackles in kick coverage.

Racanelli, however, didn't catch a pass in his two seasons with the Huskies.

At Hockinson, he had a sensational junior season in which he had an astounding 101 receptions for 1,764 yards and 21 touchdowns. Even while sitting out as a senior, he finished with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

In Montana, Racanelli was joining a Big Sky team that came into Seattle last September to open the season and pulled off a 13-7 upset of the Huskies. He played against the Grizzlies that day but didn't start, even with the UW down three veteran receivers to injuries.

A year ago, then Husky coach Jimmy Lake raved about Racanelli's performance during spring practice, which can be heard in the accompanying video.

