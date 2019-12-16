HuskyMaven
Examining Chris Petersen's Legacy at Washington: Part 1 On the Dawgfather’s List

At the Chow Down to Washington dinner event in March of 2014 at the Dawg Days in the Desert dinner and a room packed with Washington Alumni and friends listened intently to newly-hired Husky head football coach, Chris Petersen. He described how he was going to help the players in their private lives but he spoke little about how he was going to take Washington football back to the top. He spoke more of how he was going to look after the kids as he would his own and create a family atmosphere in the program. 

Sitting in the back of the room was the beloved, Carol James, the Dawgmother. His words didn't just resonate with the Husky faithful in that room they echoed the words of her late husband and former Washington Head Coach, Don James.   

She says that what Coach Petersen was saying was what that he would create a family atmosphere, education, and preparing them for life after football. 

“Don always said, ‘I have the kids for 4 years but I want to prepare them for the 40 years after football,” Mrs. James remembers. She heard the same message from Coach Petersen that day in the desert.   

His words moved her and afterward she found her way through the crowd and went up and gave him a hug without saying a word.   

"He was probably wondering, 'who is this lady giving me a hug,'" she recalls with laughter. "I introduced myself to him and welcomed him to the Husky family." 

But she nearly didn't need to introduce herself to him.   

As young positions coaches were always looking to rise through the coaching ranks the Dawgfather always had plans.   

"When Don was coaching he was always looking for bright, up-and-coming coaches,” she says. “In his filing cabinet he had a list of five names of coaches that he felt would fit in well at Washington.” 

At the top of the list was a young Chris Petersen who had been the receivers coach at UC Davis where he caught the Dawgfather’s eye in early 90’s. After a year in Pittsburgh Petersen was back on the West Coast at Portland State as their quarterbacks coach. 

“Don followed Chris’ rise through the coaching ranks,” she says. “He always thought very highly of the type of program he ran at Boise St.” 

Coach James passed away on October 20th, 2013 a month and a half before Steve Sarkesian stepped down and Chris Petersen was hired as the new head coach. Mrs. James says that if they’d asked the Dawgfather he would have recommended Coach Petersen for head coach.   

SI Mike Martin
SI Mike Martin

Imagine where the program would be now if Petersen had been a part of the Husky Family back in the early 90's

