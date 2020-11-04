Behind the Numbers: Examining the Huskies' Two-Deep Roster

The University of Washington football two-deep roster presents an offense that is extra large and should be physical up front, surrounded by playmakers. Defensively, the Huskies are young, putting underclassmen in 17 of the 22 positions.

A look behind the numbers of coach Jimmy Lake's first two-deep roster:

Number 5

The Huskies would have had five seniors on defense if not for the departure of defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike. Still, Washington returns five upperclassmen to its defense: junior Alex Cook and seniors Ryan Bowman, Josiah Bronson, Keith Taylor and Elijah Molden. The others in the two-deep roster are either freshmen or sophomores.

Number 4

Four of the starting offensive linemen weigh in over 300 pounds. The lone sub-300 pounder is left tackle Jaxson Kirkland, who checks in at 295 pounds. The heaviest of the offensive linemen is Ulumoo Ale at 355 pounds.

The starting offensive lineman averages nearly 6-foot-5 1/2 and 323 pounds. For perspective, no other UW line has averaged anything close to that.

The two-deep offensive linemen hail from seven states: Washington, Oregon, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Arizona and Texas.

Number 3

The quarterback position runs four deep, with three of the signal callers hailing from the general Seattle area: Jacob Sirmon from Bothell, Dylan Morris from Puyallup and Kevin Thompson from Auburn. The lone Californian is true freshman Ethan Garbers.

Number 2

The running-back position seemed to be headed in a youthful direction with sophomore Richard Newton, redshirt freshman Cameron Davis and freshman Sam Adams. However, seniors Kamari Pleasant and Sean McGrew will share in the rushing attack. Pleasant and McGrew, one up 17 pounds and the other down 11 since last season, can present multiple problems for defenses with their versatility.

Pleasant lists No. 1 entering Saturday's opener with McGrew and Newton certain to see plenty of snaps. Newton, at 6 foot and 210 pounds, was called upon repeatedly in the red zone last season and scored 11 touchdowns, 10 by rushing.

McGrew is a smaller back who had two 100-yard games last season when injuries hit the running backs. He will likely be utilized between the 20s as offensive coordinator John Donovan attacks multiple zones.

Number 1

Wide receiver Jalen McMillan is the lone true freshman on offense on the two-deep roster (excluding long snapper Jaden Green and QB Ethan Garbers, a likely redshirt). McMillan is listed behind junior Ty Jones.