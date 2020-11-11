Expect Husky Secondary to be Primary Force Again

A lot has turned over for the University of Washington football team since it last played for real in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Coach. Quarterback. Running back. A pair of linebackers. Reshuffled offensive and defensive lines.

Looking for Husky position stability, once more turn to the secondary, an oddly named group because typically these UW guys never feel inferior to anyone.

Entering Saturday night's opener against Oregon State, the Huskies will trot out five guys in their last line of defense with fairly heady credentials once more.

Four returning starters.

Three extra-tall DBs.

Two previous honors recipients.

One truly elite player.

If all goes as planned, opponents should struggle to pass on this Husky quintet. Run on it, too.

"I'd say expect a lot out of us," senior cornerback Keith Taylor said.

Taylor is one of the back-row veterans back for more, joined by senior nickelback Elijah Molden, sophomore cornerback Trent McDuffie and sophomore strong safety Asa Turner.

These four guys have appeared in a combined 104 UW games, starting 46 of them. Molden, Taylor and McDuffie basically are single-season starters, with Turner a half-season first-teamer after splitting time in 2019 with Cam Williams.

At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Taylor is one of the long-and-lean secondary members. He shares this physical distinction with the 6-3, 200-pound Turner and the lone newcomer, 6-1, 200-pound junior free safety Alex Cook.

Molden, at 5-10 and 190 pounds, is the headliner, in fact a returning first-team All-Pac-12 selection and the league's biggest vote-getter for its preseason team. He doesn't possess the height of the others, but he uses what he has to his great advantage. Anticipation is his best attribute.

An area this coverage crew could stand to improve on is its interception total. These players have a collective six, four provided last season by Molden, who plays confidently enough.

"I won it last year," he said of the team interception race. "I'm looking to win it again this year."

On the other hand, Taylor enters the season without a pass theft in 39 outings and has six games left in his career to change that.

These Huskies have accumulated 36 defended passes, 23 by Molden.

McDuffie, who was an honorable-mention All-Pac-12 player as a freshman, brings 3 recovered fumbles and 2 fumbles forced.

With Jimmy Lake running the entire show now, rather than serving as the defensive coordinator and secondary architect, it will be interesting to see if he enables the defensive backs to be used differently.

After all, he's stressed more aggression and physicality from all of his players.

What's telling from the previous regime is none of these five players has registered a quarterback sack in his career. These guys have just four tackles for loss altogether.

The Huskies haven't been big on sending their defensive backs on blitzing plays. With so much size, and Lake having the final word now, that could change.

