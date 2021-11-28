Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    4th and Inches: Final Look at One Bad Apple

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller break down the UW's 40-13 loss to the WSU.
    Author:

    The University of Washington football season is done. Not many envisioned the program finishing 4-8, but the perfect storm came together for failure. Offensive shortcomings. Run defense weaknesses. A spate of injuries. Jimmy Lake and John Donovan's in-season firings. 

    True freshman Sam Huard received his first start in the Apple Cup start as the Huskies tried to shake things up and extend their rivalry series winning streak to 8 against Washington State. Yet with the team in such disarray, the UW couldn't avoid a fourth consecutive defeat to close the season. 

    The Huskies fell behind from the outset, once Max Borghi broke free on a 32-yard touchdown run as part of his 129-yard, 2-touchdown performance, and the defense proved to be overly porous.

    The schemes from one to four down linemen couldn't contain Borghi or Cougars quarterback Jaden de Laura.

    Read More

    Replacing Dylan Morris, Huard showed off his strong arm at times, but the offense was so out of sync, the Huskies couldn't pick up a first down until near the end of the first half.

    Huard threw four interceptions, not counting a pick on a late two-point conversion, as he showed his youth. 

    The 40-13 loss concluded one of the most chaotic Husky seasons in recent memory. It will be up to a new coach to repair all the damage and that person should be hired with weeks or even days. Sweeping change is coming for the program.

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller break down the Huskies' Apple Cup loss.  

    appl cup rev
    Football

    4th and Inches: Final Look at One Bad Apple

    56 seconds ago
    Puka Nacua had a touchdown catch against USC.
    Football

    Husky Portal Transfers And How They Fared Elsewhere

    2 hours ago
    Ray Horton would like to be the next UW football coach.
    Football

    Ex-Husky Ray Horton Wants to be Considered for UW Coaching Vacancy

    1 hour ago
    Huskies inbound the ball.
    Basketball

    UW Basketball Team Comes Out Flat, Doesn't Win Against Winthrop

    14 hours ago
    Sam Huard looks for a receiver against WSU.
    Football

    Last 2 Husky Games Amounted to QB Carousel for 4 Players

    Nov 27, 2021
    Jack Westover, Cory Luciano and Victor Curne watch the WSU celebration.
    Football

    'Little Bit of Nervousness' as Huskies Await New Coaching Staff

    Nov 27, 2021
    Kamari Pleasant scores a second-quarter TD for the UW.
    Football

    Huskies Start Huard But Never Get Started; Calamitous Season Ends With Rout

    Nov 27, 2021
    Pregame tailgating, Seattle style.
    Football

    Apple Cup Noticeably More Festive Before Kickoff, Huard to Start

    Nov 27, 2021