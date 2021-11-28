The University of Washington football season is done. Not many envisioned the program finishing 4-8, but the perfect storm came together for failure. Offensive shortcomings. Run defense weaknesses. A spate of injuries. Jimmy Lake and John Donovan's in-season firings.

True freshman Sam Huard received his first start in the Apple Cup start as the Huskies tried to shake things up and extend their rivalry series winning streak to 8 against Washington State. Yet with the team in such disarray, the UW couldn't avoid a fourth consecutive defeat to close the season.

The Huskies fell behind from the outset, once Max Borghi broke free on a 32-yard touchdown run as part of his 129-yard, 2-touchdown performance, and the defense proved to be overly porous.

The schemes from one to four down linemen couldn't contain Borghi or Cougars quarterback Jaden de Laura.

Replacing Dylan Morris, Huard showed off his strong arm at times, but the offense was so out of sync, the Huskies couldn't pick up a first down until near the end of the first half.

Huard threw four interceptions, not counting a pick on a late two-point conversion, as he showed his youth.

The 40-13 loss concluded one of the most chaotic Husky seasons in recent memory. It will be up to a new coach to repair all the damage and that person should be hired with weeks or even days. Sweeping change is coming for the program.

Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller break down the Huskies' Apple Cup loss.