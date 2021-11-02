Fired as USC Coach, Clay Helton Gets Hired 7 Weeks Later

Clay Helton just experienced a college football season like no other for a head coach.

In the space of nine weeks, he got fired at USC and on Tuesday he was hired at Georgia Southern.

Hey, there's still three weeks left on the schedule — what could happen to him next?

Helton, 49, left the Pac-12 in a hurry after losing to Stanford 42-28 during the second week of the season, with the USC athletic department no longer patient with a man they twice elevated to serve as the Trojans interim coach, after the departures of interim coach Ed Orgeron and coach Steve Sarkisian, before giving him the job.

Curiously, in his six seasons in charge at USC, Helton coached against the University of Washington only twice.

In 2016, he brought the Trojans to Seattle to face a 9-0 and fourth-ranked Husky team headed for the College Football Playoff and USC pulled a 26-13 upset.

Three years later, Helton faced the UW at Husky Stadium during Chris Petersen's final season and his team lost 28-13.

Helton is exhibit A of the coaching merry-go-round that has permeated throughout college football.

He was the first of three high-profile, in-season coaching changes, joined by Orgeron at LSU and Gary Patterson at TCU. Orgeron is finishing the season in Baton Rouge, while Patterson left immediately.

Helton replaces Chad Lunsford, who was fired following a 1-3 start at Georgia Southern. Interim coach Kevin Whitley apparently will finish up the season but Helton is expected to begin putting a staff together and recruiting right away.

In all, Helton spent a dozen seasons at USC, counting six as an assistant coach. He compiled a 46-24 record, including 1-1 this season. He guided the Trojans to the 2017 Rose Bowl, where they won a wild one with Penn State, 52-49.

