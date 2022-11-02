First-Year Husky LB Demario King Practicing Again, Likely to Redshirt

Linebacker Demario King, an intriguing new player who joined the University of Washington football team for spring practice but was injured leading up to fall camp, likely will redshirt, coach Kalen DeBoer acknowledged this week.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound King, his injury unspecified, returned to practice with the Huskies just last week during the bye.

Considering that only a third of the UW schedule remains, DeBoer expected the former junior college player to preserve his eligibility with a redshirt.

Probably with how many games are left, doing the math, yep," the coach said.

King came to the Huskies from two-year Cerritos College, where he played in 2019 and 2021 with a middle season canceled by COVID, and Los Alamitos High School in the Los Angeles area.

The attraction to him is his flat-out speed, which previously served him well as a safety, wide receiver and special-teamer at both levels.

In high school, King scored 25 times, including four touchdowns on kickoff returns.

Los Alamitos, it should be noted, now has T.A. Washington, considered the nation's No. 1 defensive tackle prospect and someone who received a UW scholarship offer on Tuesday.

King, 10 pounds heavier than when he first arrived in Montlake, drew more spring-practice reps for the Huskies than he usually have because veteran linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio was out.

In April, the personable King detailed how he grew up in L.A. as a Husky fan and a devoted follower of record-setting punt returner Dante Pettis, and how he made Montlake his first summer football camp. You can access that story here.

A year ago in October, King actually received a scholarship offer from Fresno State and then-coach Kalen DeBoer and his defensive-backs coach Juice Brown, and was ready to accept it, and but, of course, everything changed for everyone.

