HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

UW Makes the Cut for 5-Star Receiver Emeka Egbuka

Mike Martin

Emeka Egbuka, one of the nation's leading recruits and a five-star wide receiver from Steilacoom High School near Tacoma, Washington, announced on Friday that he has pared his recruiting choices to Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington. 

Egbuka has been thought to be leaning to Ohio State, but the Huskies are the hometown team for him. 

"Washington has a lot of work to do to reel in Egbuka," Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller said.  "That said, we've seen UW receivers coach Junior Adams get Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze in the last recruiting cycle, and Puka Nacua the year before."

The impact of the pro-style offense being introduce by new Husky offensive coordinator John Donovan is unknown.  

The receiver's announcement at mid-afternoon set off a Twitter frenzy. Former Huskies implored Egbuka to come to the UW. Someone posted a video of ex-Husky tight end Hunter Bryant beckoning him with his hands. Yet another person posted a video of Judy Garland, Dorothy in the film The Wizard of Oz, repeating the refrain, "There's no place like home."

Egbuka has not released a timetable for announcing his commitment.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hit Hard: Pandemic Impacting Under-the-Radar Recruits the Most

An offer from Washington would be a dream come true for Friday Harbor running back Kyson Jackson. He has the talent, record-setting results and drive to be a college player, but he doesn't have the proper avenues to be seen.

Mike Martin

Franchise Player or Bust? Ex-Husky Markelle Fultz Might Be Neither

The talented point guard, who spent a year in Seattle, was playing his first full basketball season in four when the pandemic stopped everything.

Dan Raley

Ordering Up a Draft: Please Pour a Tryon and a Molden

The pair of Washington Husky defenders turn up multiple times in the earliest NFL mock drafts. See where they've landed.

Dan Raley

Will There Be College Football This Fall? See What the Leaders Think

Eleven people meet regularly to plot the game's future. Sports Illustrated caught up with them. See what they had to say.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Let's Play 2: Sumlin Cites Drawbacks of Pursuing Pair of Seasons in 12 Months

The Arizona football coach offers a list of drawbacks in case the coming season creeps into 2021.

Dan Raley

Run, Sonny, Run: Sixkiller Uses Feet More Than Arm to Help Win 1971 Apple Cup

Washington's pass-minded quarterback gets 28-20 victory over Washington State started with a lengthy touchdown run.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

For more than a century, Washington Has Always Found a Way to Play Football

During World War II, the Huskies faced significant obstacles in getting on the field, but they made it happen. They didn't care what anyone else was doing with their teams. They were going to get some games in. It was good for morale.

Dan Raley

Ty Goes to the Winner: UW's Jones Looks for Bounce-Back after Incomplete Season

The Huskies wide receiver was on the cusp of being a big-time player when injuries ruined his 2019 season and robbed Jacob Eason of a No. 1 target. He can get it all back.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Amid the Pandemic, Pac-12 Coaches Find Time for a Little Levity

Arizona State's Herm Edwards is a new book author, as UCLA's Chip Kelly pointed out again and again and again.

Dan Raley

Scoutlook: Kuao Peihopa, Built to Play Husky DL Right Away

Kuao Peihopa is a defensive lineman commit for Washington's 2021 class from Utah. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller takes a deeper look into Peihopa's game.

Trevor Mueller