UW Makes the Cut for 5-Star Receiver Emeka Egbuka

Emeka Egbuka, one of the nation's leading recruits and a five-star wide receiver from Steilacoom High School near Tacoma, Washington, announced on Friday that he has pared his recruiting choices to Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington.

Egbuka has been thought to be leaning to Ohio State, but the Huskies are the hometown team for him.

"Washington has a lot of work to do to reel in Egbuka," Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller said. "That said, we've seen UW receivers coach Junior Adams get Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze in the last recruiting cycle, and Puka Nacua the year before."

The impact of the pro-style offense being introduce by new Husky offensive coordinator John Donovan is unknown.

The receiver's announcement at mid-afternoon set off a Twitter frenzy. Former Huskies implored Egbuka to come to the UW. Someone posted a video of ex-Husky tight end Hunter Bryant beckoning him with his hands. Yet another person posted a video of Judy Garland, Dorothy in the film The Wizard of Oz, repeating the refrain, "There's no place like home."

Egbuka has not released a timetable for announcing his commitment.