Forgotten MJ Tafisi Enters Transfer Portal as Husky Angst Ramps Up

In a matter of 24 hours, the University of Washington football team has lost an offensive coordinator, a head coach for at least 7 days and maybe more, and now a reserve linebacker.

No, not that the linebacker, not Fuavai Ruperrake, suddenly the most famous player on the team.

Inside linebacker MJ Tafisi, who had slipped down the depth chart following the emergence of Carson Bruener and Daniel Heimuli, on Monday entered his name in the transfer portal, becoming the first of potentially several UW players who might choose to flee a program now in continuous turmoil.

Tafisi will be remembered most in his time as a Husky for a near tragic on-field injury that he suffered at Arizona in 2019. A neck stinger left him prone on the ground, unable to get to his feet and hushed the Tucson stadium out of concern for him. He was strapped to a stretcher, taken from the field on a motorized cart, hospitalized and didn't play again that season.

Meeting with the media before the season, he discussed the serious mishap in great detail.

"I lost all sensation in both of my shoulders and neck area for 3 to 4 months," Tafisi said. "There was a part of me that thought it was going to last — I don’t want to say lifetime, but longer than it did — and I’m happy it didn’t."

MJ Tafisi is taken off the field at Arizona in 2019 with a serious injury. Casey Sapio/USA TODAY Sports

In fall camp, coach Jimmy Lake had said that Tafisi was close to earning a starting job and his staff would have been more than comfortable with that.

Tafasi was hopeful good things were coming to him with the season fast approaching.

"I think we have an unbelievable group," he said at the time. "These guys, what I love about them, is they’re willing to work through anything."

MJ Tafisi makes one of his 4 tackles at Stanford. Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports

However, the 6-foot, 230-pound sophomore from Salt Lake City dropped down the depth chart once the season began. When starter Edefuan Ulofoshio was lost for the season with an arm injury that required surgery, Heimuli and Bruener became the first-teamers at that spot.

Tafisi didn't even play against Oregon, which apparently was a final sign for him to go elsewhere and finish his career. The game before, he had 4 tackles at Stanford. He ended up appearing in 22 UW games over three seasons and totaled 40 tackles.

