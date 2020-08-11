With Pac-12 Decision Looming, Ewaliko Has Made His — Protect UW Players' Health

As college football contemplates shutting down, Mike Ewaliko will enter the back of an unmarked building in the Fremont District and open up his business that makes robotic equipment and software.

He walks with two titanium hips, needs shoulder surgery and has elbows that feel like they're filled with broken glass.

Physically, Ewaliko is your typical former University of Washington football player. He was both a defensive tackle and edge rusher who, willingly and painfully, paid for his enthusiastic participation with his health.

As a small business owner, he figures he's paid $300,000 out of pocket to repair his broken body.

Never reluctant to share his opinion, Ewaliko supports part of the Pac-12 players' #WeAreUnited movement that lurks in the background of the potential season postponement.

Most notably the part about extended health care.

Ewaliko, heavily tattooed with long hair hanging well down his shoulders, hears the fans who think these UW players should shut up and play football because they receive scholarships. The free money.

He's seen the people on social media call them privileged and promise they're done with Husky football because of the recent demands.

He scoffs at this.

"We have to look at what a scholarship is worth," Ewaliko counters. "There is no free education when you do this."

Which brings him to the COVID-19 health crisis. Ewaliko is the father of three sons, two of whom fancy themselves as college football recruits, one checking in at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds and drawing plenty of suitors.

While he thinks the players owe it to themselves to find a way to get back on the field, Ewaliko takes the pandemic seriously. After all, he's been making customized protective masks for months and selling them through mail order.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 suddenly questioned whether to proceed because of the emergence of several collegiate players found to have heart issues called myocarditis possibly caused by COVID-19. A German study addresses this connection.

"If it was my kid, not knowing what the long-term effects are, I'd be pretty concerned," said Ewaliko, whose full interview can be heard in the accompanying video.

He also took issue with the UW administrative and coaching cuts of 5 percent, suggesting they were too little at the expense of other lesser-paid employees losing their jobs. Yet he wasn't supportive of the players' demand for 50 percent of conference revenues.

While everyone awaits the Big Ten and Pac-12 decisions expected soon, the former UW defender, who finished his career in 1995, will continue to champion for better health protection for the Huskies.

"How I feel is the machine is forever turning," Ewaliko said. "The players end up kind of, I won't say being victims, but they're used and spit out. Let's do a better job of taking care of these guys. Are we being selfish for our own agendas and entertainment?"

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.