Four Guys Who've Impressed Jimmy Lake in Preseason Camp

Dan Raley

Jimmy Lake probably knows, but he won't tell you who his starting quarterback will be against California.

He won't reveal who, among his talented freshmen, could play right away.

A camp surprise? No way.

However, the first-year University of Washington football coach was willing to share his thoughts on four veterans who have been camp standouts as the season fast approaches.

Elijah Molden.

Cade Otton.

Jaxson Kirkland.

Keith Taylor.

It was almost as if Lake was sending out campaign literature to prospective voters for his four best players.

Molden, of course, is the UW's superlative nickelback and top All-American candidate, named to several preseason teams. He was the Huskies' top player when the 2019 season ended, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors and being named Las Vegas Bowl MVP.

He came back for his senior season when his other high-level defensive peers  outside linebacker Joe Tryon and defensive tackle Levin Onwuzurike  chose to opt out for their NFL pursuits.

Just a junior, Otton already has been a two-year Husky starter. He's as fundamentally sound as any player, as the grandson of a Washington state high school coaching legend. 

With ideal size at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Otton will be a sought-after NFL prospect. And he's such a program loyalist, he's more likely to play two more college seasons before turning pro.

Kirkland, a junior and the son of a former UW offensive lineman great, has changed positions and transformed his body like no other on the roster. Now at left tackle after two seasons at right guard, he's likewise considered surefire NFL prospect. 

At 6-7 and 300 pounds, Kirkland dropped 30 in the offseason and improved his mobility. He's determined to be great. With reasonable success, he's probably gone after this season.

Taylor is a senior coming off one season of starting. He's likely been motivated by others suggesting he will be hard-pressed to hang on to his job, considering the elite talent in the secondary. 

At 6-3 and 195 pounds, he's long and lean, which the NFL tends to favor more and more. However, he's played in 39 UW games and still looking for his first college interception. He'll be out to improve his pro stock.

Football

