It's All True, Freshman Voi Tunuufi Is Way Ahead Of His Time As Husky D-Lineman

True freshman linemen, offensive or defensive, rarely play right away at the University of Washington or at any other college football program for that matter. They need to make the weight room their new best friend and practically live there.

Veteran defenders Tuli Letuligasenoa, Taki Taimani and Faatui Tuitele each drew a few game-day scraps of playing time as first-year Huskies just to see what it was like before they settled in and redshirted.

Voi Tunuufi, however, showed up from Salt Lake City at the beginning of the year, confidently took a look around Montlake and started blocking out fall weekend dates because he knew he was going to be busy.

He also pulled on jersey No. 90 that once belonged to Steve Emtman, probably asking who the heck is Emtman?

Well three decades ago, that monstrous and frightening one from Cheney, Washington, was a first-team All-American defensive tackle, the Outland Trophy winner and the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, all fury and destruction for a pair of seasons.

Emtman, for those who have forgotten, also was a redshirt.

Not the 6-foot-1, 275-pound Tunuufi. There's no down time for this Utah guy. No freshman orientation.

He's appeared in seven of eight games this season, missing only the California matchup at home because of an injury. He started a week and a half ago against Arizona in the desert. In his best outing yet, he came up with two sacks in last Saturday night's 20-13 victory at Stanford.

Tunuufi is one of five UW true freshman to draw playing time this season and the only one to open a game.

Freshman Voi Tunuufi has been the UW's top freshman. Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

It became pretty evident early on that Tunuufi wouldn't be sitting and watching like the rest of his peers, who include 5-star quarterback Sam Huard. He came in fully prepared and physically mature enough to get after it.

"When he arrived in January, we just knew right away he was going to play as a true freshman," UW coach Jimmy Lake said. "He was picking up the calls. His technique, his fundamentals, were already given to him at his high school, a high school we recruit out of heavily, a well-coached team."

That would be East High, located in the shadows of the Wasatch Mountains, which also has supplied the Huskies with edge rusher Jordan Lolohea and Taimani, and nearly sent defensive tackle recruit Ben Roberts to the UW before he flipped to Oregon.

Voi Tunuufi is lost in his thoughts as he heads to practice. Dan Raley

A year ago, Tunuufi was a well-used high schooler who picked up a fumble and rumbled 70 yards with for a first-quarter score against a midseason opponent. In the same game, he also packed the ball into the end zone on a two-point conversion run.

Twelve months later against Stanford, Tunuufi shot through on the eighth play of the game and dropped Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee for a 2-yard loss and the first sack of his Husky career.

On the UW's second defensive series, the young guy wrestled McKee to the ground for a 5-yard loss and another sack. On this night, it was good to be Tunuufi.

Stanford probably asked what it needed to do to get this guy to throttle back, take his UW football career a little more leisurely and take a redshirt season, and didn't get the answer it was seeking.

"He's twitchy, he's twitchy, he's hard to block," Lake said. "He gets in the backfield. With his stature, he does a really good job of getting under blocks and staying low and leveraging guys, and he's strong."

Tunuufi also is still a teenager, a football honors student already, someone who's only going to get better.

