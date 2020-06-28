HuskyMaven
Putting It in Reverse: UW's Isaiah Gilchrest Tries to Reclaim His Minutes

Dan Raley

Isaiah Gilchrest redshirted for the University of Washington football team in 2016, but played in eight games the following season and he seemingly was on his way as a Husky safety.

However, his playing time dipped precariously to three games as a sophomore and just one appearance last season as a junior.

Where's Isaiah?

In the accompanying Apple Cup celebration video shot from last November, Gilchrest appeared in full uniform, heavily bearded, in step with his defensive backfield teammates. 

Where's Isaiah?

A year ago, the former four-star recruit from Bellevue High School in suburban Seattle had a big day during spring practice with a pair of interceptions and met with local reporters. 

Gilchrist admitted he had struggled with his situation buried in the depth chart, lost confidence and needed others to prop him up.

"Everybody has been making sure to keep my head up," he said, rattling off the names of teammates Budda Baker, JoJo McIntosh and others. 

At the time, Jimmy Lake, then defensive coordinator and now UW head coach, said Gilchrest was a smart player but needed to step it up in the weight room and elsewhere. 

Lake sort of put it in Gilchrest's hands to do more, which the defender readily acknowledged.

"What it comes down to is I just have to make more plays than I have," he said.

What happened is Gilchrest went the other direction. He appeared only in Washington's 52-20 victory over Hawaii early in the season.

Then he wasn't spotted again on the field. 

This is the 49th profile of a returning Washington football player, each of which can be found on the site. While spring practice was canceled, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated offers continuous coverage of the team.

Gilchrest chose Washington after receiving offers from USC, California, Oregon and Washington State, according to Rivals.com.

Similar to teammate Brandon McKinney, he came in with a big reputation and got lost  on the depth chart. 

The Washington secondary is a place as competitive as any in college football. Most of the candidates are four-star recruits. Somebody plays, somebody doesn't. He got passed by then freshmen Asa Turner and Cameron Williams last fall, and Jacobe Covington comes in possibly as a ready-to-play as a freshman.

Considering this and after watching his playing time dwindle year by year for the past three, Gilchrest finds himself in a tough spot. He hasn't started a game in four seasons, counting his redshirt. Now minutes are scarce.

Does he return whenever the pandemic permits practices and games again? Does he settle for special-teams play, which has kept McKinney involved?

It's up to him.

SUMMARY: The safety has 8 career tackles for the Huskies, 7 as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He's still struggling.

GRADE (1 to 5): Gilchrest gets a 2. He had a reputation that brought him to Washington on scholarship. It hasn't worked out. It's his move.

