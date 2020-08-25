Got to Dig Deep to Find a UW Quarterback on PFF Rankings

Maybe this Pac-12 postponement thing for the University of Washington football program can be a good thing.

It will enable the Huskies to get a starting quarterback ready.

They're not there yet.

That point was reaffirmed once more on Monday with the release of the top 25 team national rankings.

The UW was on the extra board, falling to 32nd and 33rd among the vote getters in the coaches and Associated Press polls, largely because it doesn't have an established quarterback among sophomore Jacob Sirmon, redshirt freshman Dylan Morris, senior transfer Kevin Thomson or freshman Ethan Garbers.

Even more glaring was a ranking by Pro Football Focus of every one of the 130 FBS quarterback returnees or prospective starters.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, of course, is No. 1.

You've got to scroll down to No. 77 to find Washington — and Sirmon.

The man who has thrown all of three passes, completing a pair of them, for 19 yards, with his entire Husky career practically fitting into a short drive.

Georgia's Jamie Newman, a transfer from Wake Forest, was No. 3.

He publicly revealed he had consider the UW before choosing his SEC landing spot.

No. 18 is K.J. Costello, who transferred from Stanford to Mississippi State, after taking a tour of the Husky facilities.

No. 21 is Cal's Chase Garbers, brother of Ethan, the UW newcomer.

At No. 71 is Jason Shelley, who transferred from Utah to Utah State and is the son of a former Husky receiver by the same name.

Coming in at 93 is Washington State's new and untested Cammon Cooper.

At 98 is Ross Bowers, who transferred from Cal to Northern Illinois and hails from Bothell, Washington, Sirmon's high school.

Ah, there was one more familiar name to PFF's list.

Someone equally unused.

A quarterback who's no longer a Husky.

Jake Haener.

Now looking for work at Fresno State, ranking No. 101 by PFF as the prospective starter.

He's a got a few more UW passes than Sirmon, his former teammate, but not many, completing 9 of 16. He threw a touchdown pass to Ty Jones.

Haener also threw a very bad interception to California linebacker Evan Weaver, who ran it back 37 yards for a score and a 12-10 Bears victory in Berkeley.

Had he not grown impatient, Haener could have been in the mix for the UW starting job.

He would have ranked higher than No. 77 and 101, simply by sticking around.

Oh well.

