Haener Has to Share Position in Fresno State's Win over UNLV

Jake Haener, the former University of Washington quarterback, ran and threw for touchdowns in Fresno State's 40-27 victory over UNLV on Saturday in Las Vegas, but he couldn't have been pleased with how everything turned out.

Making his third start, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound Haener was forced to split time at his position with his back-up Ben Woodridge for the Bulldogs (2-1) at new Allegiant Stadium.

With the score tied at 27 near the end of the third quarter, the Fresno State coaching staff pulled Haener looking for a spark and inserted Wooldridge, a 6-4, 218-pound sophomore. The sub responded by immediately leading the team to 10 unanswered points.

It could be the makings of a San Joaquin Valley quarterback controversy.

In the first half, Haener was very productive. He got loose on a 54-yard touchdown run to open the scoring and threw a screen pass to Ronnie Rivers that turned into a 33-yard TD.

However, the Fresno State offense bogged down in the second half and the coaches got antsy. Wooldridge was inserted and quarterbacked three consecutive series into the final quarter, two of them bringing scores.

Haener finished with 15 completions in 23 attempts for 161 yards and the one score, and piled up 79 yards rushing on 7 tries. Wooldridge was good on 5 of 12 passes for 80 yards.

