Hands Down: Best Play of the Apple Cup

Washington's defense took a collective bow following the Apple Cup. These guys provided sacks, interceptions and key stops galore against Washington State.

Quarterback Jacob Eason scored the first touchdown of his Huskies career, had the offense moving at a nice clip and was noticeably animated, all leadership plusses for the guy with the golden arm.

Yet the play of the game belonged to someone else: To the guy making the Willie Mays catch. To the player with great field awareness. To No. 4 in your game program.

Terrell Bynum.

The sophomore wide receiver from Long Beach, California, offered an exceptional athletic move when he hauled in a 16-yard scoring pass from Eason midway through the second quarter to put the Huskies ahead for good, 14-10. It was his first UW touchdown.

Bynum did a little stutter step at the line of the scrimmage, raced to the right corner of the end zone and got his hands on Eason's pass with WSU cornerback Derrick Langford all over him. He practically caught it over the top. Similar to Mays.

See him make this acrobatic touchdown happen in this YouTube video:

Bynum earlier had a 57-yard reception to set up the Huskies' first points and he finished with 3 catches for 77 yards against WSU.

While the UW wide receiver corps, as a unit, has been chastised for failing to get open as much as it should in big games, Bynum has made significant strides with his play this season.

He ranks as the Huskies' fourth-leading receiver, with 26 catches for 301 yards. Starting seven of 12 games, he's had some of his more productive outings against the league's better secondaries, finishing with six receptions against Oregon and seven against Utah.



Bynum credits first-year receivers coach Junior Adams for making him more of a playmaker, for making him less timid. The two can be seen in the Apple Cup trophy video above, with the wide receiver standing directly behind Adams.