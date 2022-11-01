Hatchett Continues to Find More Ways to Get on the Field for UW

Following Tuesday's University of Washington football practice, Geirean Hatchett probably was wondering why exactly he was summoned for an on-field interview session. The reason was simple — there was interest in seeing what a new-age, 21st century tight end looked like.

That made him laugh.

Hatchett is 6-foot-4 and 304 pounds, and normally a backup offensive guard.

In the Huskies' last game against the California Golden Bears, however, the powerfully built redshirt freshman from Ferndale, Washington, temporarily changed positions and even jersey numbers — from 56 to 96 — to serve as a tight end in short-yardage or goal-line situations.

Hatchett became just another innovative chess move made by Ryan Grubb, the highly creative Husky offensive coordinator who has yet to see an unconventional maneuver he won't try.

In this case, he used Hatchett as one of two tight ends put in a stance at each end of an old-fashioned seven-man offensive line and had them easily clear out the opposition.

"They approached me and asked if I could do it," Hatchett said. "I said I'm down to doing anything to help out the team and get on the field."

The latter is happening more and more for one of the most heavily recruited players on the UW roster, someone who was a 4-star recruit who turned down Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and several others to play for the Huskies.

Hatchett also plays on the punt-coverage team, looks over the opposing alignments and calls out signals to his teammates that adjust accordingly.

"It's kind of like the quarterback of the punt team, where I have to read what the punt-return team is doing, see where they're lined up and all that, and make different checks and stuff," he said. "It's fun and it's a way for me to get on the field."

Hatchett, playing behind sixth-year seniors and starting guards Jaxson Kirkland and Henry Bainivalu, is in his third year in the UW program, granted extra eligibility because of the pandemic.

These days, he's open to all assignments, whether it be opening interior holes in his featured role, manning that punt-coverage unit or suddenly turning into an oversized tight end.

The big lineman says he tries to stay ready at all times because he never knows when the coaching staff is going to call his name in any number of areas.

"Sometimes it can be tough to be patient," Hatchett said. "But also I know I'm just following the process and it will pay off some day."

