    • November 4, 2021
    4th and Inches Podcast: Here's What the Huskies Need to do to Beat the Ducks

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller preview the Washington matchup with Oregon on Saturday.
    Before the season began, everyone in the media had the November 6 football matchup between Washington and Oregon circled as the game that would possibly determine the best team in the Pac-12 Conference.

    The Ducks (7-1 overall, 4-1 Pac-12) rank among the top four teams in consideration for the College Football Playoff, a position enhanced by a huge win at Ohio State early in the season, while the Huskies (4-4, 3-2) are coming off a pair of wins and trying to get back into the conversation.

    Oregon's only blemish is a 31-24 overtime loss to Stanford, which fell to the Huskies 20-13 on a last-minute touchdown pass, with both games played in Palo Alto.

    Washington was hurt badly by a 13-7 upset loss to FCS Montana to open the season, followed by a 31-20 beatdown at the hands of Michigan. 

    An Oregon win all but knocks Washington out of the conversation for a North Division title. The Huskies still control their own destiny and a victory would pull them even with the Ducks and hold the tiebreaker in an event of an identical conference record at the end. 

    The matchup in Seattle this weekend is a crucial game for both programs in the heated rivalry, which stands at 60-47-5 in favor of the UW.

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller discuss the matchup and explain what Washington will need to do to get a much-needed win over their rival.

    4th and Inches Podcast: Here's What the Huskies Need to do to Beat the Ducks

