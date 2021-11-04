4th and Inches Podcast: Here's What the Huskies Need to do to Beat the Ducks

Before the season began, everyone in the media had the November 6 football matchup between Washington and Oregon circled as the game that would possibly determine the best team in the Pac-12 Conference.

The Ducks (7-1 overall, 4-1 Pac-12) rank among the top four teams in consideration for the College Football Playoff, a position enhanced by a huge win at Ohio State early in the season, while the Huskies (4-4, 3-2) are coming off a pair of wins and trying to get back into the conversation.

Oregon's only blemish is a 31-24 overtime loss to Stanford, which fell to the Huskies 20-13 on a last-minute touchdown pass, with both games played in Palo Alto.

Washington was hurt badly by a 13-7 upset loss to FCS Montana to open the season, followed by a 31-20 beatdown at the hands of Michigan.

An Oregon win all but knocks Washington out of the conversation for a North Division title. The Huskies still control their own destiny and a victory would pull them even with the Ducks and hold the tiebreaker in an event of an identical conference record at the end.

The matchup in Seattle this weekend is a crucial game for both programs in the heated rivalry, which stands at 60-47-5 in favor of the UW.

Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller discuss the matchup and explain what Washington will need to do to get a much-needed win over their rival.