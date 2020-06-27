Huard Pulls Out of Elite 11 QB Event After COVID-19 Exposure, Tests Negative

HuskyMaven
Sam Huard, the highly regarded University of Washington quarterback recruit, has pulled out of the Elite 11 quarterback competition after being exposed to someone with covid coronavirus, he announced on social media.

The Kennedy Catholic High School senior, who is committed to the Huskies for the class of 2021, tweeted that he had tested negative, but he wouldn't be attending the national competition next week in Nashville, Tennessee.

Huard informed event organizers Brian Stump and Trent Dilfer, the former Seahawks quarterback, that he had been exposed to another person with the virus and he was going into quarantine. 

"After recently being around someone who has tested positive for COVID, I will not be able to attend the Elite 11 anymore," Huard posted. "Although I have tested negative, I have to follow the Elite 11 two-week protocol to quarantine and stay home."

The son and nephew of former UW quarterbacks Damon and Brock Huard, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Kennedy Catholic player is a five-star recruit, the only one signed across the Pac-12 Conference for 2021 at any position.

The Elite 11 event, which has been held for more than two decades will draw 20 of the nation's best schoolboy quarterbacks to the South, with most of them committed to colleges.

