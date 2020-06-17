Huskies Add Grad Transfer QB From Sacramento State, Next Season Opponent

The University of Washington football team was expecting to beat up on Sacramento State in three months, not steal the Hornets' All-American quarterback.

Yet on Wednesday afternoon, the school announced that Kevin Thomson, Sac State's offensive leader for the past two seasons and a local player from Auburn, has joined the Huskies as a grad transfer.

Thomson gives the UW something it didn't have -- college game experience. Overall, this guy will enter his sixth season at this level, all NCAA approved, with the Huskies.

He'll join sophomore Jacob Sirmon, redshirt freshman Dylan Morris and incoming freshman Ethan Garbers in the quarterback competition leading up to the season opener against Michigan on Sept. 5 at home.

"He should help raise the level of competition for everyone," Husky coach Jimmy Lake said in a statement.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Thomson will be on the field, either in the huddle or on the sidelines, when the Huskies host Sacramento State the following week.

"You're getting a mature kid who's played a lot of football," said Luke Huard, the youngest of the three Huard brothers and a former Sacramento State quarterbacks coach now at Texas A & M. "He'll learn the playbook fast. He's been in a lot of systems. He can make all the throws."

Thomson came out of Auburn-Riverside High with a scholarship to UNLV. Former Washington State quarterback Timm Rosenbach recruited him. He tore up his shoulder and underwent Tommy John surgery, with the injury costing him two full seasons.

Getting a fresh start, Thomson sat out a season at Sacramento State as a transfer and ran the offense the past two seasons. He's been granted that sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA because of his injury.

He completed 265 of 450 passes for 3,216 yards and 27 touchdowns, with eight interceptions in 2019. The Hornets were 9-4 and a conference co-champion.

Thomson was named NCAA-FCS All-American and Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year. He finished tied for third in the voting for the Walter Payton Award, given to the nation's top FCS offensive player.

"He's a great kid and a dynamic athlete," said Luke Huard, whose nephew Sam will join the QB competition after Thomson comes and goes. "He's really athletic with good quarterback instincts. He's a very tough competitor. He's been through a lot."

Huard, a former North Carolina quarterback and Puyallup, Washington, product, didn't know what he was getting in Thomson when he joined Sacramento State, though they hailed from the same Pierce Country region.

He saw a quiet leader who preferred to set an example with his teammates through his actions.

"We'd do conditioning and he was going to try to win by 30 yards," Huard said.

Thomson plays with a lot of confidence. In his first spring game with Huard in 2017, the quarterback forced a throw into a coverage that he should have avoided and had the ball intercepted. He and Huard huddled. They agreed he wouldn't make that throw again.

During the season against Cal Poly, however, Thomson faced the same situation and rifled the ball through the narrowest of openings for a 45-yard touchdown.

"He got a TD, so I guess it was all right," Huard said. "We used to joke about that."

Huard has been at Texas A & M as an offensive analyst for Jumbo Fisher entering his second season. He was surprised but pleased that Thomson will play where his brothers Damon and Brock did.

"He makes a lot of plays," Huard said. "You're getting a mature kid who's played a lot of football. He'll do a good job."