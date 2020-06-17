HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

Huskies Add Grad Transfer QB From Sacramento State, Next Season Opponent

Dan Raley

The University of Washington football team was expecting to beat up on Sacramento State in three months, not steal the Hornets' All-American quarterback. 

Yet on Wednesday afternoon, the school announced that Kevin Thomson, Sac State's offensive leader for the past two seasons and a local player from Auburn, has joined the Huskies as a grad transfer.

Thomson gives the UW something it didn't have -- college game experience. Overall, this guy will enter his sixth season at this level, all NCAA approved, with the Huskies. 

He'll join sophomore Jacob Sirmon, redshirt freshman Dylan Morris and incoming freshman Ethan Garbers in the quarterback competition leading up to the season opener against Michigan on Sept. 5 at home. 

"He should help raise the level of competition for everyone," Husky coach Jimmy Lake said in a statement.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Thomson will be on the field, either in the huddle or on the sidelines, when the Huskies host Sacramento State the following week.

"You're getting a mature kid who's played a lot of football," said Luke Huard, the youngest of the three Huard brothers and a former Sacramento State quarterbacks coach now at Texas A&M. "He'll learn the playbook fast. He's been in a lot of systems. He can make all the throws."

Thomson came out of Auburn-Riverside High with a scholarship to UNLV. Former Washington State quarterback Timm Rosenbach recruited him. He tore up his shoulder and underwent Tommy John surgery, with the injury costing him two full seasons.

Getting a fresh start, Thomson sat out a season at Sacramento State as a transfer and ran the offense the past two seasons. He's been granted that sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA because of his injury.

He completed 265 of 450 passes for 3,216 yards and 27 touchdowns, with eight interceptions in 2019. The Hornets were 9-4 and a conference co-champion. 

Thomson was named NCAA-FCS All-American and Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year. He finished tied for third in the voting for the Walter Payton Award, given to the nation's top FCS offensive player. 

"He's a great kid and a dynamic athlete," said Luke Huard, whose nephew Sam will join the QB competition after Thomson comes and goes. "He's really athletic with good quarterback instincts. He's a very tough competitor. He's been through a lot."

Huard, a former North Carolina quarterback and Puyallup, Washington, product, didn't know what he was getting in Thomson when he joined Sacramento State, though they hailed from the same Pierce Country region.

He saw a quiet leader who preferred to set an example with his teammates through his actions.

"We'd do conditioning and he was going to try to win by 30 yards," Huard said. 

Thomson plays with a lot of confidence. In his first spring game with Huard in 2017, the quarterback forced a throw into a coverage that he should have avoided and had the ball intercepted. He and Huard huddled. They agreed he wouldn't make that throw again.

During the season against Cal Poly, however, Thomson faced the same situation and rifled the ball through the narrowest of openings for a 45-yard touchdown. 

"He got a TD, so I guess it was all right," Huard said. "We used to joke about that."

Huard has been at Texas A&M as an offensive analyst for Jumbo Fisher entering his second season. He was surprised but pleased that Thomson will play where his brothers Damon and Brock did.

"He makes a lot of plays," Huard said. "You're getting a mature kid who's played a lot of football. He'll do a good job."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pandemic-permitting, Huskies to Host Auburn Tigers in November Basketball Tilt

Washington gets a return match with the Southeastern Conference school, which won the previous game, 88-68.

Dan Raley

by

SoCalBeach

Where's Sixkiller? At Oregon State 1972, He Was Just Another College Kid

The iconic University of Washington quarterback traveled to the road game on his own and didn't stay at the team hotel.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Scoutlook: 2021 DB Commit Dyson McCutcheon, NFL is In the DNA

2021 Washington commit Dyson McCutcheon has a desirable skill set that fits with the Husky defense. Trevor Mueller looks at the specifics of his game and how he projects at the next level.

Trevor Mueller

by

LaneBailey71

Mike on Line 1: Hopkins Reportedly Pursuing 2022 New York Point Guard

The New York newspaper received access to a top 60 recruit's Monday recruiting pitches, and one came from the Husky coach.

Dan Raley

Sixkiller's Great Protector: Ex-Husky Rick Hayes Tries to Get Back on His Feet

The former University of Washington offensive tackle had a fun-filled life but an auto accident turned it upside down. See how he's coping with adversity.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Gary Pinkel, James Assistant and Missouri Coach, Makes CFB Hall of Fame Ballot

Former Washington offensive coordinator Gary Pinkel, later Missouri's highly successful head coach, has been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame. Pinkel is an important part of the Don James coaching tree.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Final Cut: DE Target from Oregon to Announce Commitment on Wednesday

Washington has made it through the final cut for Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge. The defensive end from Jefferson High School in Portland, Oregon, will make his pledge known at 3 p.m. at his high school.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Impact Statement: For Dyson McCutcheon, 'If you're a DB, you want to play for Washington'

The son of former USC cornerback Daylon McCutcheon gives the Huskies their second defensive-back commitment. His pledge could set off a lot of recruiting movement.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Let Stevie Tell You How Baseball Dreams Are Made — He's One of the Lucky Ones

The University of Washington baseball player was drafted recently by the Oakland A's. Nine hundred other guys weren't.

Dan Raley

Texas Running Back Caleb Berry adds Washington to the Mix

Tiana Cole spoke with running back Caleb Berry from Lufkin, Texas, about the state of his recruitment. He has offers from Washington State, Boise State, Nebraska and now Washington has joined in.

Tiana Cole

by

TianaCole