Huskies Can't Dig Themselves Out of This Hole, Lose to Stanford 31-26

The UW fell behind by three touchdowns by halftime again and couldn't make up the ground against the Cardinal.

The University of Washington football team needed 32 seasons to overcome a three-touchdown deficit to win.

Seven days was hardly enough time to do it again.

Jimmy Lake's guys tried valiantly.

The overly accommodating and no longer unbeaten Huskies fell down 24-3 to Stanford by halftime — their second consecutive first-half no-show — and couldn't rescue this one, losing 31-26 on Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium.

No full-service comeback.

No Utah-like squandering of a 21-0 halftime advantage.

No miracle finish.

In brilliant sunshine, the Huskies (3-1) got pushed around a lot by these wayward boys from the Bay Area before finally pushing back.

Stanford (2-2), taking a cue from Lake's well-known baseball hat, just ran the damn ball.

The Huskies couldn't stop it. They gave up scores on Stanford's first five possessions, including all four in the first half.

They couldn't unleash outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui as they had before. The nation's leading sack master had none. He was just one of the guys this week.

Stanford clearly was comfortable in its own football skin. So what if they were homeless.

Spending much of the week in the Seattle area because of California's newly instituted COVID-19 restrictions, the Cardinal practiced at the UW's Dempsey Center and at local high schools. They did a final walkthrough across the street from Bellevue Square.

Husky Stadium?

The Stanford players made themselves feel at home there, too.

Yet they almost got a little too comfortable as the Huskies pulled within five points with just under eight minutes to go, before holding on.

Early on, this game was pretty one-sided in the trenches.

The Cardinal took the opening kickoff and scored in 11 plays, with sophomore tailback Austin Jones pushing his way into the end zone from 3 yards out.

The drive covered 65 yards and lasted just over five minutes. It was almost too easy.

The UW had no outward excuses, but it played without both starting wide receivers Puka Nacua and Terrrell Bynum for reasons not spelled out. Nacua suddenly had to skip a mid-week media session without explanation. Bynum was shaken up in the Utah game.

True freshman Jaden McMillan and Rome Udunze pulled starting assignments and each caught and dropped passes.

Junior Ty Jones, however, stepped up and caught a pair of passes for 79 yards, both acrobatic catches.

Still, this was all Stanford, all the time on offense.

The Huskies couldn't stop an opposing drive until a scant 23 seconds remained in the third quarter when Kyler Gordon, a new secondary starter, broke up a Davis Mills pass.

Trailing 7-0, the UW picked up a lone first down and punted on its first possession.

The Cardinal were ready to go again.. They moved 80 yards in nine plays for a 14-0 lead, with Jones scoring from a yard out this time. Jones led all rushers with 135 yards on 30 carries. The Cardinal totaled 188 yards on the ground as a team.

The Husky defensive front couldn't get off any blocks.

Unlike the Utah game, the UW came up with some first-half points on Peyton Henry's 23-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Stanford responded with a 3-yard scoring run by Nathaniel Peat and a 42-yard field goal from Jet Toner on the last play of the half for its 24-3 advantage.

As they did against Utah, the Huskies came out of the break and scored immediately.

Jones made a sensational one-handed grab for a 42-yard gain to the Stanford 6, where Sean McGrew raced in to score on the next play. The Huskies needed seven plays to pull within 24-10.

However, Stanford couldn't be stopped.

Unlike Utah, the Cardinal answered the UW whenever they needed.

Unlike all other UW opponents, Stanford scored the first third-quarter points on the Husky defense.

The Cardinal came up with what would be the deciding points on their own long, acrobatic catch. Brycen Tremayne slipped behind UW cornerback Keith Taylor to pull in a 33-yarder at the Husky 3. Mills next lobbed a 3-yarder to Scotter Harrington in the end zone for a 31-10 lead.

This took seven plays and three minutes.

The Huskies didn't lay down.

But they couldn't pull it off.

They marched 75 yards in 12 plays for Dylan Morris' 1-yard sneak, but had the extra-point kick blocked, leaving the UW down 31-16. Jones, coming up with another memorable grab, put the Huskies in scoring position with a 38-yard catch.

Following their first stop of the game, on a third-down Gordon pass breakup and near interception, the UW rolled 92 yards in nine plays. McGrew capped the drive with his second TD run, this one from 2 yards out and the Huskies made it a one-score game at 31-23.

McGrew topped the Huskies with 65 yards rushing on 16 carries, sharing duties with Kamari Pleasant and Cam Davis. Sophomore Richard Newton was in uniform, but didn't play for the second straight week.

Eleven minutes were left.

A minute later, Husky cornerback Trent McDuffie stripped the ball from Jones and linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio picked up the fumble on the bounce and returned to the Stanford 10.

Penalties killed the drive, with the UW settling for Henry's 45-yard field and the final margin.

