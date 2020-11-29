Huskies Crack AP Poll, Rank Just Behind Oregon and USC

Stirring comeback win over Utah propels Washington into the national rankings for the first time in a year.

The University of Washington football team, for a half, didn't belong in anyone's top 50.

Yet for the other 30 minutes, the unbeaten Huskies (3-0) were rewarded with inclusion in the Associated Press top 25 rankings, settling in at 23rd — two spots behind once-beaten Oregon (3-1) and six behind unbeaten USC (3-0), a couple of Pac-12 compadres.

It was the first poll appearance for Washington since midseason last year, when it entered the Oregon game at No. 25 with a 5-2 record before losing to the Ducks at home 35-31 and eventually finishing the season 8-5 and unranked.

The coaches poll likewise has the Huskies, who overcame a 21-0 halftime deficit to stun Utah 24-21 on Saturday night, at No. 23l. You can see both polls here.

While rankings still are a big part of the game and a ready team identifier, some of these current selections seem farcical in a way because in this pandemic-era they're based simply on how many games a team has played and had success, in some cases against a weak schedule.

For instance, does anyone really think No. 14 Coastal Carolina (9-0) or No. 15 Marshall (7-0) could stay within two touchdowns of USC, Oregon or the UW.

The Huskies trail Tulsa (5-1) in each poll. The Hurricanes would probably need Steve Largent in his prime to have any hope of beating Jimmy Lake's team.

