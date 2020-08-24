Huskies Don't Have a Fall Football Season, But They Received Poll Mention

We're 12 days from what should have been the University of Washington season opener against Michigan, 33 days from what was supposed to be the restart opener against Stanford.

With the Pac-12 and Big Ten finally choosing a pandemic pause two weeks ago, what we're left with in this relatively barren and inactive part of the college football landscape is a pair of preseason polls from the Associated Press and the coaches released on Monday.

Brace yourself: Washington didn't make the top 25 in either listing, but when you consider the "others receiving votes," the Huskies came out 32nd in the coaches' eyes (one vote behind Baylor) and 33rd for AP (right behind Appalachian State), with the latter considered the benchmark of all college polls.

It's a start.

For a team that doesn't have a starting quarterback firmly in place, the UW actually rated fairly high for being this rudderless crew. And a team that won't play a game any sooner than January. You can see both polls here.

Of course, all of this could become moot because of COVID-19.

Unprecedented in its 85 years or ranking college football teams, the AP poll has recognized nine schools in its top 25 who won't play a fall season.

If the games begin — and the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are pushing forward at this point — 54 teams will no longer be included in the weekly AP rankings because they're not playing games in the months ahead. Washington is one of them.

Clemson ranks No. 1 in both polls. Ohio State is pegged second in each list and, of course, disappears once the season begins without it.

Three Pac-12 teams turn up for now in the top 25 of each poll. Oregon ranked ninth in each listing, USC 17th in both and Utah was 20th and 22nd for the coaches and AP, respectively.

Likewise, they're gone when play commences for the others.

It's unclear in these weird times if AP will redo everything if play doesn't get off the ground and run another poll during a restart.

Note the 2015 UW-Utah game photo accompanying this poll story — everything puts a damper on this situation.

