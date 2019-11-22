Husky
Onwuzurike: 'That Buffalo was Scary'

Dan Raley

Levi meet Ralphie. 

It took a moment, but the good-natured Onwuzurike remembers catching a glimpse of Colorado's hairy and infamous mascot. Then it all came back to him.

Ah, the buffalo.

Two years ago, it left an impression.

Watch this video, and you'll note that Washington's junior defensive tackle obviously was in good spirits this week--though he seems like the kind of guy who's always jovial.

Onwuzurike also recalls playing on grass in Boulder, which doesn't happen much anymore in the college game, and admittedly is not one of his favorite game experiences. The Huskies won that 2017 game, 37-10.

The native Texan was asked about the massive turnover in a year's time on the UW defense -- 10 new starters -- which includes him moving in at defensive tackle. 

Onwuzurike has started each of the Huskies' first 10 games, and has increasingly made plays. He enters Saturday night's Colorado game with 38 tackles, including four tackles for loss. He's got one sack. He's even blocked a punt.

He was circumspect about the challenge of nearly an all-new D. Check out Levi's video clip. 

