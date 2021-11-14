Huskies Have Been Stuck in Rush-Hour Traffic, and It's Maddening

The University of Washington presumably is in the market for a new football coach, someone to turn things around, a guy to plug up all the holes.

Well, here's the single biggest leak in this Husky framework in need of repairs.

Once this replacement coach is selected, foremost have it in his incentive-laden contract that he has to bring a monster defensive tackle or two with him to stop the run.

For 10 weeks now, it's been like a bullfight where the bull runs through the cape and wins every time.

Since the season's opening kickoff, the Huskies have made no opponent feel the least bit uncomfortable with anyone they've stuck in the defensive trenches, which is either underperforming veterans or young players still in development.

No one even disguises what they're doing against Bob Gregory's UW defense anymore. It's run the ball down the Huskies' throat for basically this reason and only this reason.

Because they can.

Voi Tunuufi (90) and Bralen Trice (8) chase ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

In this age of modern-day football, which leans heavily to the pass, Husky opponents simply don't bother to heave it. They look at the scouting report and turn 1960s overnight.

Arizona State, in picking up a 35-30 victory at Husky Stadium on Saturday, felt compelled to throw the ball just 16 times, completing a modest 10 passes for 90 yards.

The week before, Oregon put the ball in the air 20 times for 10 completions and 98 yards.

Woeful Arizona launched 21 passes for 13 completions and 62 yards.

Oregon State and Michigan each launched the ball 15 times and hit on 7, with the Beavers picking up 48 yards and the Wolverines 44.

There's a message here. Yes, the Huskies have an exemplary secondary, led by NFL-bound cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, but this running at will thing is way too ridiculous.

Arizona State's Rachaad White just rushed for 184 yards on the UW, this coming a week after Oregon's Travis Dye piled up 211 at Husky Stadium and two months after Michigan's Blake Conum and Hassan Haskins tag-teamed these guys for 171 and 155 in the same game.

Don't forget that UCLA's Zach Charbonnet zipped through the Husky defense for 131 yards rushing and Oregon State's B.J. Baylor churned out 111 against it.

That's a lot of charitable contributions. Game-day giveaways. Freebies.

Bob Gregory, whose defense has been unable to stop the run, gets a sympathetic hug from an ASU coach. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

The UW is responsible for supplying the NFL with the best defensive tackle in the league in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' unblockable Vita Vea. They've provided the Los Angeles Rams with a starter up front in Greg Gaines. Danny Shelton is in and out of the D-line lineup for the New York Giants. Levi Onwuzurike is a rookie with promise for the Detroit Lions.

For now, the DT legacy will stop there. No one has started all 10 games up front for these Huskies, who manically shuffle between two- and three-man fronts.

Tuli Letuligasenoa, a sophomore at 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, was the Huskies' best hope entering the season, and he actually came up with 3 tackles for loss against Arizona State. But he seems undersized and needs to be somebody's sidekick rather than the main guy.

Taki Taimani, a 6-foot-2, 330-pound sophomore, comes off as too soft and not a disruptor. Another support guy, but not a playmaker.

Promising true freshman Voi Tunuufi, while exceedingly quick on his feet, looks undersized at 6-foot-1 and 275 pounds. He could become much more of a problem for opposing rushers, but he's not there yet.

Others coming on and off the field for the Husky D-line have been 6-foot-3, 305-pound redshirt freshman Faatui Tuitele, presumably injured over the past month; 6-foot-2, 295-pound redshirt freshman Jacob Bandes, who drew a start against ASU; and 6-foot-1, 275-pound Noah Ngalu, who played for the first time in several games against the Sun Devils.

Together, they still haven't stopped anyone this season. They've put way too much pressure on the rest of the defense. They've made game-planning against the UW a breeze.

A new coach will need to tackle this problem before any other when he arrives in Seattle. Which means get in a stance, fire out, get some leverage and get his hands on somebody who can come in there and do the job.

