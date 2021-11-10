Huskies Have Promising Inside Backers, But Ranks Are Thin

Inside linebackers for the University of Washington football team have been like yachts going in opposite directions on the Montlake Cut. Some are headed for the starting lineup, others to the transfer portal. There's really no in-between destination for these players.

With sophomore MJ Tafisi choosing to enter the portal this week, the Huskies have lost four inside linebackers since August — a significant hit to any position area for this team.

With Tafisi's departure, the UW is down to five scholarship players on the second row while sophomore Edefuan Ulofoshio is out for the season after having arm surgery and redshirt freshman Alphonzo Tuputala is just coming back from an Achilles rupture and playing again.

In other words, the inside line backer group has grown perilously thin. Whether Jimmy Lake's staff survives or another group comes in, the recruitment to restock this area will be of the highest priority.

It was just two seasons ago that a Chris Petersen-coached Husky team found itself short of these second-row players to the point it had to start a couple of upperclassmen who wouldn't be in the mix for an opening assignment right now. And that team suffered greatly, finally inserting Ulofoshio as a freshman walk-on starter.

On the plus side for the UW, the Huskies have started Jackson Sirmon, Daniel Heimuli, Carson Bruener and Ulofoshio, all sophomores or freshmen in pandemic class standing who are savvy to how the position should be played.

Here's a look at the nine guys who were with the program, either actively playing or committed, when spring football began.

Edefuan Ulofoshio

He's considered one of the better inside backers in the Pac-12, earning second-team, all-conference honors in 2020. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Ulofoshio has started for parts of three seasons and has two remaining. He had 18 tackles in a game against Stanford last year, second highest in school history to Michael Jackson's 20 in 1977. As a pre-med student, Ulofoshio won't be entering any transfer portal any time soon.

Jackson Sirmon

Sirmon, the son of the California defensive coordinator, is one of just three Husky defensive players to start every game this season, along with outside linebacker Cooper McDonald and cornerback Kyler Gordon. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound sophomore had a tackle for a safety against Oregon. He leads the Huskies in tackles with 70, 19 more than his nearest challenger. He's a fixture.

Carson Bruener

The legacy player and second-year freshman is the feel-good story of the season for a team swept up in turmoil for 10 weeks now. In his first start against Stanford, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Bruener came up with 16 tackles, which is fourth in school history behind Jackson, Ulofoshio and Clyde Werner, the latter with 17 in 1969. In his second start, he had a 50-yard interception return against Oregon. He's made things really interesting going forward with the inside backers. How do you get the top three on the field all at once?

Daniel Heimuli

He started two games in place of an injured Ulofoshio before getting banged up himself and giving way to Bruener. He has 12 tackles and seems much more comfortable with the nuance than when he first arrived. Just a redshirt freshman, the 6-foot, 225-pound Heimuli provides depth.

Alphonzo Tuputala

Not as heralded as the others in his class in this position group, he pushed past everyone except the starters and had been on a steady progression. In spring practice, however, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound second-year freshman ruptured his Achilles tendon, had surgery and missed the first six games of this season. He's back now and much needed.

MJ Tafisi

He survived a terrible injury at Arizona in 2019, losing all the feeling in his shoulders and neck in a collision. He battled back to play in all four games last season and the first eight this year before sitting out against Oregon. He immediately entered the portal when he went unused against the Ducks.

Josh Calvert

From a linebacker family, he showed up early at the UW and was going to play as a true freshman in 2019, at least as a special-teamer, but he blew out his knee in fall camp. He was never the same again and transferred to Utah this past spring, where he joined his younger brother, Ethan. Older brother Bo plays for UCLA. This 6-foot-2, 235-pound Calvert still has yet to appear in a college game.

Miki Ah You

He came to Washington after suffering a serious knee injury as a high schooler in Hawaii. After sitting out a year, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound backer appeared in one game for the Huskies in 2020, plus he had a 34-yard fumble return in the spring game last April. Yet Ah You didn't want stick around, transferred out and hasn't resurfaced at a new school.

Will Latu

The 2021 recruit was hailed as a real playmaker, able to handle linebacker and running back duties. He was a 4-star recruit who might have been able to play early for the Huskies. However, he never made it into school and hasn't re-emerged anywhere.

