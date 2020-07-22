Footing the Bill: UW's Henry Among 30 Kickers Up for Lou Groza Award

Peyton Henry didn't have a football scholarship when he came to the University of Washington.

He seemingly didn't have a Husky future either when he missed a later game-winner at Oregon in 2018 and the UW signed Tim Horn out of Hawaii, presumably to replace him last season.

A funny thing happened on the way to the kicking tee.

Henry turned himself into the can't-miss kid for the Huskies. He earned his own UW full ride two games into the 2019 season. He was named second-team All-Pac-12. And today, he's one of 30 candidates for the Lou Groza Award.

Horn's going to have to wait awhile. Henry, a left-footed booter who was a Groza semifinalist in 2019, has more kicks in him.

A junior from Danville, California, Henry is one of eight kickers on the Groza list who connected last season at a 90 percent rate or better, making 19 of 21 field-goal attempts. His long was 49 yards.

No matter who wins the award, that kicker will have to go a long way to replicate the career of the amazing Groza, who was known as "the Toe."

He played one season at Ohio State before he was drawn into World War II and returned home to play his entire career with the Cleveland Browns. A 6-foot-3, 250-pounder he played offensive tackle part of the time. He retired in 1967 after 22 seasons. He was 44 when he hung it up, with 264 field goals to his name, longest coming from 53 yards.

Henry is one of three Pac-12 kickers up for the award, joined by Washington State's Blake Mazza and Arizona State's Cristian Zendejas. Mazza was one of three Groza finalists in 2019.

No Husky has won the Groza Award, which was first handed out in 1992.