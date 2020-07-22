HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

Footing the Bill: UW's Henry Among 30 Kickers Up for Lou Groza Award

Dan Raley

Peyton Henry didn't have a football scholarship when he came to the University of Washington.

He seemingly didn't have a Husky future either when he missed a later game-winner at Oregon in 2018 and the UW signed Tim Horn out of Hawaii, presumably to replace him last season.

A funny thing happened on the way to the kicking tee.

Henry turned himself into the can't-miss kid for the Huskies. He earned his own UW full ride two games into the 2019 season. He was named second-team All-Pac-12. And today, he's one of 30 candidates for the Lou Groza Award.

Horn's going to have to wait awhile. Henry, a left-footed booter who was a Groza semifinalist in 2019, has more kicks in him.

A junior from Danville, California, Henry is one of eight kickers on the Groza list who connected last season at a 90 percent rate or better, making 19 of 21 field-goal attempts. His long was 49 yards.

No matter who wins the award, that kicker will have to go a long way to replicate the career of the amazing Groza, who was known as "the Toe." 

He played one season at Ohio State before he was drawn into World War II and returned home to play his entire career with the Cleveland Browns. A 6-foot-3, 250-pounder he played offensive tackle part of the time. He retired in 1967 after 22 seasons. He was 44 when he hung it up, with 264 field goals to his name, longest coming from 53 yards.

Henry is one of three Pac-12 kickers up for the award, joined by Washington State's Blake Mazza and Arizona State's Cristian Zendejas. Mazza was one of three Groza finalists in 2019.

No Husky has won the Groza Award, which was first handed out in 1992.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Husky Basketball Has a Lot of Work to Do to Become Competitive Again

Since the season ended, Washington lost five players to NBA early entry, graduation and transfer. The Huskies have just two replacements so far.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Bronko-Busters: UW's Tryon, Molden, Onwuzurkie Named to Nagurski List

Trio of Huskies singled out as early candidates for trophy given to the nation's top defensive player.

Dan Raley

Looking at the NBA Return Through the Watchful Lens of Matisse Thybulle

The former University of Washington basketball player turns a tough situation into a fun-filled time with his self-produced video blog from Florida.

Dan Raley

Onwuzurike Out to Become Second Husky Outland Trophy Winner

UW defensive tackle is one of 85 players named to the watch list for the award, which honors the nation's top interior lineman.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Instant Reaction: Washington's HS Football Delay to March Could Cause Player Upheaval

High school football in Washington won't be played until March. Husky Maven's Mike Martin spoke with several high prospects about the change and how it will impact them.

Mike Martin

California's Announcement on HS Football and What it Means to the UW

The state's decision to move all or most of the high school football season to 2021 could have a huge effect on the University of Washington.

Kaila Olin

by

monkeyarms

Washington Husky Hopefuls Among Prospects at NW Best Showcase 2020

College football hopefuls from Oregon and Washington showed off their skills to recruiters at the Portland camp, no easy feat during a pandemic.

Trevor Mueller

3 UW Players Built for a Breakout Season

Each season, Washington players emerge and get things done. Some come as a surprise and others are predictable. They catch the attention of fans, coaches, even scouts. So who will be those players in each aspect of the game?

Kaila Olin

Follow the Leader: Alphonzo Tuputala Makes It Clear the Husky Role He Desires

The Washington linebacker didn't have a lot of scholarship offers, but he's someone who knows who he is and where he's going.

Dan Raley

UW's Molden, Tryon Selected to Thorpe, Butkus Watch Lists

The senior Husky cornerback and junior outside linebacker continue to pile up the preseason honors.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms