Huskies Just Miss Cracking AP Top 25 Rankings

Dan Raley

Coming off its impressive 44-27 victory over Arizona, the University of Washington football team on Sunday still came up one slot shy of cracking the Associated Press college football poll.

The Huskies (2-0) barely missed cracking the top most elite 25 teams after collecting 35 media votes, the most by any school currently not ranked.

North Carolina (6-2), which didn't play this past weekend, moved up to No. 25 in the AP listing on Sunday after receiving 108 votes. The Tar Heels are one of seven twice-beaten teams that are ranked.

The Huskies haven't been in the AP poll since midseason last year, when they were 25th, 5-2 and facing Oregon, a game in which they lost 35-31 at Husky Stadium. They entered their season opener against Eastern Washington at No. 13.

Oregon (3-0) and USC (3-0) currently are the only Pac-12 teams found in the AP poll, ranked ninth and 19th, respectively. The conference's late start obviously put everyone at a rankings disadvantage.

Alabama (7-0) is the unanimous AP No. 1 team, drawing all 62 first-place votes, with Notre Dame (8-0) ranked second.

In the coaches' poll, the Huskies are mired even deeper in the also-ran ranks, four removed from the top 25, with their 18 votes trailing Nevada (39), Liberty (27) and Missouri (24).

You can find both top 25 polls right here. 

Football

