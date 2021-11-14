Huskies Look Like Different Team, But Revert to Old Selves and Lose 35-30

The University of Washington football team, probably figuring things couldn't get any worse after losing a head coach and an offensive coordinator during a dismal season, found out there were even lower depths, giving up a pair of touchdowns over the final 1:13 to lose 35-30 to Arizona State.

At a half-full stadium on a soggy Saturday, the Huskies showed up as a rejuvenated rather than beaten-down team, armed with a new offensive playbook that worked for the most part and more determination than they had showed all season.

However, all of this feel-good stuff was good for only three-plus quarters before more despair sunk in.

After leading all game, the UW went into the final two minutes and gave up a 7-yard touchdown run to the Sun Devils' Rachaad White, followed by Merlin Robertson's 37-yard interception return that actually turned out to be the deciding score.

If things couldn't get any more disheartening for this UW football team, the school will hold a late-afternoon news conference on Sunday to dictate coach Jimmy Lake's fate— and the news isn't supposed to be good.

"I'll take it one day at a time and we'll see what happens," junior offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland said.

With Lake serving out a suspension and maybe more for manhandling a player during the Oregon game, this UW team (4-6 overall 3-4 Pac-12) was turned loose by a restructured coaching staff headed up by defensive coordinator Bob Gregory as an interim coach and supported by wide-receivers coach Junior Adams calling the plays.

It was anything goes in a downpour — and a lot of times it worked.

Wide receiver Jalen McMillan threw a pass to quarterback Dylan Morris.

Sam Huard played in three pressure-filled situations as expected and he even heaved one out of the end zone on his first play. There was no more babying the young phenom.

Sophomore Cam Davis started for the first time at tailback, the third different runner to answer the opening bell. He scored a touchdown, but he also had a critical fumble that gave one back.

Race Porter took off on a fake punt from his own 31 in the third quarter, with the punter coming up a yard short, his helmet knocked off and a bloody nose, but the UW escaped further harm.

The Huskies just couldn't close it out in the final period.

"We know what the standard is and we haven't lived up to it," Husky cornerback Trent McDuffie said.

Bob Gregory served as UW interim coach. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

The previously offense-inept Huskies came out throwing and scored the first two times they had their hands on the ball.

The smallish crowd roared its approval and the UW bench seemed overly excited. This all seemed so new.

After Giles Jackson returned the opening kickoff 40 yards for decent field position, the Huskies covered 60 yards in 8 plays, capped by Davis' 3-yard touchdown run up the middle.

On the game's fourth play, the home team showed everyone that these weren't the same old Huskies. Morris pitched the ball to McMillan, who turned and fired the ball back to the quarterback for an 8-yard gain. The play technically was ruled a rush by the angle of the pass.

After forcing ASU (7-3, 5-2) into a 3-and-out, the UW marched in for a second score. Just like that. The Huskies flanked out four wide on the first play that went to Rome Odunze for a 16-yard gainer. Covering 67 yards in 8 plays, the drive ended with Morris rolling right and diving into the end zone from 3 yards out.

Not even 10 minutes had been played and the UW was up 14-0. Players were dancing and waving their arms on the sideline to a song on the video board.

At the end of the opening quarter, Huard entered on the game's third series, which began at the UW 5. He threw 3 times and completed 2, dropped a shotgun snap in the rain and handed to freshman tailback Jay'Veon Sunday, who likewise got a chance to play with a game in doubt.

Freshman quarterback Sam Huard drew some quality time. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

The freshman quarterback drew another series deep in the second quarter and yet another in the third quarter, the latter guiding the Huskies to a score. He completed 3 of 5 passes for 20 yards for his entire outing.

Defensively, the Huskies still had plenty of issues in stopping the run. They opened with sophomore Jacob Bandes in a three-man front. They shuffled players inside and out across the D-line. Guys couldn't get off blocks nor were they very good at wrapping up.

"For the most part, it was missed tackles," Gregory said.

Coming off a 201-yardrushing effort against USC, White had first-half runs of 17 and 27 yards and finished with 184 on 32 carries and scored twice.

The Sun Devils finally put their first points on the board on their final first-half possession. With 1:26 left, quarterback Jayden Daniels found tight end Curtis Hodges all alone for an 18-yard scoring pass. The ever-elusive Daniels was good on 10 of 16 passes for 90 yards and a score and ran for 53 yards on 5 carries and another TD.

The Huskies, however, weren't done with this half. They got a 44-yard kickoff return this time from Jackson and turned that field position into a 37-yard field goal by Peyton Henry on the final play of the half for a 17-7 lead.

Things got dicey in the third quarter, though. With rain coming down in sheets, the Huskies first lost edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui to what appeared to be a concussion. He got hit in the head by a lead block and had to be helped off the field.

With the ball at the 49, the UW's Davis this mishandled a pitch and lost it, with Tyler Johnson picking up the fumble and returning it to the Husky 9. The Sun Devils scored in two plays and 32 seconds when White slipped into the end zone from 5 yards out. That made it 17-14.

On the next series, the Huskies were stopped but gambled on a fake punt. Porter came up a yard short at the 39, losing his helmet.

With things looking real shaky for the first time, the UW defense stepped up. On third-and-9 from the UW 38, Daniels threw into triple coverage over the middle and Alex Cook intercepted. Cook, playing for the first time in three weeks since he received a concussion at Arizona, ran the ball back to the ASU 46.

In came Huard for his third series. He took the Huskies in for a score on seven running plays, with Davis breaking free on a 23-yard run to the 12. Kamari Pleasant, used in short-yardage, went in from the 1 when he ducked under a tackler on the right side for a 24-14 lead as the third quarter came to an end.

The rain didn't let up in the final quarter, but the Huskies did.

Daniels scored from 4 yards out with 6:46 remaining to make it a 3-point game again.

Getting the ball back with 4:06 left, the Sun Devils kept the UW on its heels and went in and scored on White's short burst for a 28-24 advantage.

"It came down to making a play here and there and they made more than us," McDuffie said.

Morris, who completed 16 of 28 passes for 151 yards and a TD, forced one into the left flat that Robertson, a linebacker, easily picked off and sauntered into the end zone for points that would come in handy and be the difference in this game.

The Huskies got up the field in three plays for a Morris 2-yard TD lob to tight end Devin Culp with 3 seconds for the final margin, but it too little and too late — kind of the way the entire season has gone.

