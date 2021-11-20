Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    Huskies Need Wake-Up Call at Colorado, In More Ways Than One

    The UW football team faces its earliest kickoff yet this season on Saturday in Boulder.
    Oh, the adjustments this University of Washington football team has had to make this season. 

    Head coach Jimmy Lake is gone.

    So is offensive coordinator John Donovan.

    Leading tackler Edefuan Ulofoshio now wears a sling, not shoulder pads.

    Starting running back Richard Newton is on crutches, not a burst up the middle. 

    Longtime edge rusher Ryan Bowman has had his career end prematurely, unable to complete a sixth season.

    Seven different starting safeties and six different No. 1 defensive tackles have been rushed onto the field.

    On Saturday in Boulder, Colorado, here comes yet another big change for this team and it's a doozy.

    On Saturday afternoon in quaint little Boulder, at the base of the Rocky Mountains, the Huskies as 6-point favorites will kick off against the host Colorado Buffaloes, at — get this — noon Seattle time or 1 p.m. in the Mountain time zone.

    Gentlemen, start your engines and reset your body clocks.

    Where 12:30 p.m. kickoffs once were standard fare throughout the Pac-12 Conference, especially during the Don James era, the UW (4-6 overall, 3-4 Pac-12) will find out again what it's like to play in front of a crowd that hasn't spent half the day tailgating.

    The Huskies will play at a time that gets you home for dinner.

    Colorado fans celebrate an earlier victory over Oregon State.

    Colorado fans celebrate a victory over Oregon State.

    Every other UW football game this season except one — Arkansas State, a 52-3 victory, kicked off at 1:15 in Seattle — has begun in late afternoon or early evening, ending in darkness.

    Not today.

    No sleeping in. 

    Forget lunch.

    It's time to strap it on in a time slot that was meant all along for college football. 

    As for Husky fans, be prepared to watch the game and get in a mid-afternoon nap.

    Watch Ralphie the real Buffalo run onto the field at a decent hour.

    The UW and Colorado (3-7 overall, 2-5 Pac-12) basically are playing out the string, though UW interim coach Bob Gregory continually has reminded his guys all week that they still have plenty of incentives left.

    Gregory has been hailed for the soothing and calming approach he's brought in the face of football adversity that typically could crush and further disorient a wounded program. 

    "We have a lot of really cool stuff to play for," said Gregory, a 35-year coach at Washington University (St. Louis), Willamette, Oregon, Boise State, California and Washington. "We can have a winning season, Apple Cup, bowl game, all that kind of stuff."

    A year ago, this former WSU linebacker was content just to serve as the Huskies' inside linebackers coach. 

    Lake next talked him into becoming his defensive coordinator, replacing Pete Kwiatkowski, who left for Texas.

    The school asked Gregory to take over for Lake when it suspended and then fired the other guy.

    So he now carries three job titles when one would have sufficed for him.

    The Colorado logo and mascot will be part of Saturday's pageantry.

    The Buffs logo an

    While one or two of Lake's assistant coaches might be retained by a new head coach, Gregory, even with his emergency-situation plaudits, likely isn't coming back because he's at the end of his career. 

    Gregory and his defensive staff also have had great difficulty all season finding a way to stop the run, with the Huskies giving up an overly generous 204 yards per game, which ranks them 11th in the Pac-12 and represents a significant coaching resume drawback.  

    In Lake and Donovan's absence, Gregory and interim offensive coordinator Junior Adams have simplified and tinkered with the UW offense. They might shuffle the order of Husky quarterbacks put on the field, choosing any number of QB combinations to face the Buffaloes from a group that consists of normal starter Dylan Morris, true freshman Sam Huard and Colorado State transfer Patrick O'Brien.

    Most of all, this temporary UW coach needs to make sure everyone gets a wake-up call or two on Saturday, one to climb out of bed and another to win their first game in three weekends.

    The Huskies need to come ready to play — at any hour.

    Colorado mascot Ralphie is one of college football's great traditions.
