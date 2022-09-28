Huskies Offer Texas Tight End Committed to Vanderbilt

Before the season began, Kalen DeBoer said his University of Washington coaching staff had a couple of scholarships left for the Class of 2023 should anyone emerge with a knockout season.

Texas tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton looks like he qualifies in that category and thus, on Tuesday, he received a scholarship offer from the UW.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound recruit from Fort Worth's 5A North Crowley High School — who's committed to the SEC's Vanderbilt and rates as a 3-star prospect — caught 17 balls for 277 yards and a pair of scores in 2021.

Through five games this season, Pimpton has 30 catches for 444 yards and 9 touchdowns for a 5-0 Panthers team coming off a 42-20 victory over Trinity High from Euless, Texas.

He hauled in 5 passes that night for 50 yards and a pair of TDs.

Pimpton committed to Vandy in July, choosing the Commodores over Colorado State and Rice. He now holds 15 offers, among them coming from Utah, WSU, Arizona State, Pittsburgh and Memphis. He'll likely field a bunch more.

Not only is he tall and athletic, Pimpton comes with a certain level of strength. He was a state qualifier as a junior in the shot putt, heaving a personal best of 54 feet, 10 inches, and he's a discus thrower with a best of 160-10.

