Huskies' Onwuzurike Doesn't Have a Season, But Keeps Piling Up Honors

It's not clear if Levi Onwuzurike will play another football game for the University of Washington because of this pandemic world, but he keeps piling up individual honors just the same.

On Wednesday, the senior defensive tackle from Allen, Texas, was named Associated Press second-team All-American, a deserved but odd distinction considering his fall football season has been postponed.

Onwuzurike is one of 48 singled out for AP first- and second-team preseason recognition and 23 of them won't play this fall because of conference shutdowns over COVID-19 contagion concerns.

The 6-foot-3, 288-pound Husky defender previously was named to the first teams for the Athlon Sports and Pro Football Focus preseason All-American teams.

In his spare time, Onwuzurike recently changed his UW football number from 95 to 9, taking on a uniform digit that previously identified defensive end/outside linebacker Joe Tryon, who changed to No. 7.

The Husky defensive tackle has sorts of football options as his team sits in limbo. He could resume his UW career likely in November with a restart of practice and possibly games in January.

Having graduated this past June, he could enter the transfer portal and play immediately somewhere else.

Onwuzurike also could sit out and wait for his name to be called in the NFL draft, whenever that might be.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.