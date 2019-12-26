HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

One-and-Done: Eason Declares for NFL Draft

Dan Raley

Jacob Eason, we hardly knew you.

Six days following the Las Vegas Bowl, the Washington Huskies quarterback has declared his intentions to enter the NFL draft early, making his decision known on Twitter.

Eason leaves after quarterbacking the UW for one season, showing flashes of his brilliance during an uneven 8-5 season. His time with the Huskies ended last Saturday in a 38-7 victory over Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl. 

Some had hoped he might return for his senior year, and polish his game before turning pro. Yet the lure of playing the game at the highest level and the riches that come with it proved too great to  pass up.

“Playing this season for the University of Washington has been one of the greatest experiences of my life,” Eason said in a tweet. “UW has given me an incredible opportunity to develop as a football player and a person, and I am forever grateful and honored to be a Husky.

“After contemplating my future with my family and coaches, I have decided to forego my fifth year of college and enter the 2020 NFL draft. The opportunity to play quarterback in the NFL has been a lifelong dream, and my heart is set on the challenge ahead.”

The Huskies are left to find another starting quarterback from among the following: backup Jacob Sirmon, a sophomore to be; freshman Dylan Morris, who redshirted; and incoming recruit Ethan Garbers. Considering the way the college game has turned, a graduate transfer might not be out of the question.

“We wish Jacob nothing but the best,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said in a statement released by the school. “He was a terrific teammate who worked very hard in his two years as a Husky. I’m looking forward to watching him succeed at the next level.”

A Lake Stevens product, the 6-foot-6, 227-pound Eason began his college career at Georgia, as a true freshman leading the Bulldogs to an 8-5 season and a bowl game. He transferred after getting injured as a sophomore and losing his job to freshman Jake Fromm.

Eason redshirted at Washington in 2018 and took over the starting job this season. He completed 260 of 405 passing attempts for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns in those 13 games. His yardage total was the fourth-highest in school history.

Pro scouts are enamored with his arm strength and have said he will be the fourth or fifth quarterback to go in the draft, either at the end of the first round or in the second.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020: The Year UW Football Chemistry Returns

Dan Raley

Huskies hoping to get back to cohesion and past winning ways.

Best Gift Ever: UW Running Backs in 2020

Dan Raley

Huskies have abundance of rushers as they enter the Jimmy Lake era.

Instant Reaction: Huskies Lose to Houston 75-71

Mike Martin

Isiah Stewart was too much for Houston to handle but not enough for the Huskies as Washington falls to Houston 75-71. The rest of Huskies offense went cold late as they fall to the University of Houston Cougars in the Diamondhead Classic Championship Game. Is there a cause for concern as the UW blows a 10-point second half lead? Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin gives his instant reaction.

Houston Was a Problem: UW Blows 14-Point Lead and Loses

Dan Raley

Huskies fail to close out Diamond Head Classic with ESPN2 audience watching.

For Eldridge Recasner, It's All in the Family

Dan Raley

Ex-Huskies guard is loyal son, doting father

Behind the Numbers: Las Vegas Bowl

Mike Martin

The Washington Huskies closed out the Chris Petersen era with a convincing 38-7 victory over the Boise State Broncos in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl. The score isn't the entire story. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin takes a look at the story Behind the Numbers

Pac-12 Honors Stewart with Second Weekly Honor

Dan Raley

UW freshman averages double-double in leading Huskies to pair of victories.

Huskies Show Another Side: Intimidators When They Want to Be

Dan Raley

UW advances to Diamond Head Classic title game against Houston.

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Remembering UW Teammates He's Lost

Dan Raley

Former Orange Bowl captain Jimmy Rodgers offers Christmas Eve message.

No Beating Around the Bush: Hamdan, Paopao out as UW coaches

Dan Raley

Lake fires two assistants within hours of winning Las Vegas Bowl.