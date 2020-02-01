Huskies Receive Verbal Commit From LA Cornerback

Zakhari Spears, a tall, lanky cornerback from Loyola High School in Los Angeles, made a verbal commitment on Friday to play his college football for Washington as part of the Huskies' 2021 class.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Spears attends the oldest continuously operating school in Southern California, one that has regularly funneled athletes to college programs of all sports nationwide and into all pro leagues.

The Huskies previously have awarded scholarships to such Loyola stalwarts such as center Coleman Shelton and cornerback Myles Bryant.

Spears, recruited by most teams in the Pac-12, is considered a 3-star recruit and is listed No. 31 at cornerback by 247 Sports. His Twitter announcement of his intentions:

Spears, the Huskies' second 2021 commit behind Kennedy Catholic quarterback Sam Huard, linked this video highlights clip to his Twitter account: