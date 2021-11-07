America's Most Disappointing Team? Huskies Rank Right Up There

People in Seattle aren't happy with their University of Washington football team right now. Husky Stadium began to empty out early in the fourth quarter, with an overabundance of rain and not enough offense too much to bear.

This probably won't come as a consolation for anyone around town, but you are not alone in your discontent.

While the Oregon Ducks and college football's elite are pushing hard for College Football Playoff berths, another unwanted competition is playing out feverishly across the country.

Up for grabs is the distinction of being America's most disappointing Power 5 football team.

Surprising contenders have turned up everywhere. You can hear the collective booing echoing across the country, at plenty of blue-blood destinations. Parity is college football's climate change.

Let us recap the sudden face-plant this season of a half-dozen once-proud programs that were poised for success and have unceremoniously bottomed out three-fourths of the way through the schedule.

They've fallen out of conference championship contention and put their postseason hopes at great risk.

You won't find any of these schools in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week. Yet they were all there when the season began.

Florida (4-5)

The SEC powerhouse lost on Saturday to South Carolina 40-17 — the Gators' worst defeat to that long-time opponent in school history.

After falling below .500, Florida made only a deflated coach Dan Mullen available to address the media. He explained how more than two-dozen of his players were ill, though not necessarily with COVID-19, and unavailable. Still, a one-sided rout was hard to handle, no matter who was in uniform.

"I didn't see it coming; I'm obviously really disappointed," Mullen said haltingly. "Wasn't seeing the game play out this way, so very disappointed. I know our players are very disappointed."

When the regular season opened, Florida was ranked No. 13 in the nation.

USC (4-5)

The Trojans fired coach Clay Helton following the second game of the season, a 14-point loss to Stanford, so early in fact that Helton was able to land another job recently with Georgia Southern.

Not much has changed since Helton's departure. USC fell 31-16 at Arizona State on Saturday night in the desert, for its fourth loss in seven games since the coaching change and now harbors a sub-.500 record.

The Trojans are so disorganized under interim coach Donte Williams, once a UW graduate assistant for Steve Sarkisian in 2011 and 2012, they're alternating two quarterbacks in Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart almost every other series. Slovis, once considered one of the nation's best, is a shell of himself.

"It's not like either one of them lit it up tonight and was the clear-cut one above the other," Williams said of the QBs. " They both made mistakes, just like we all made mistakes."

The error-prone Trojans were No. 15 in the AP poll when everyone began playing this season.

LSU (4-5)

Three weeks after Ed Orgeron and the school agreed to part ways at the season's end, the Tigers nearly pulled an upset of mighty Alabama, losing 20-14. Had LSU won, would this lameduck coach been given an extension rather than his walking papers? We'll never know.

Instead, Orgeron's Baton Rouge club is limping along with a sub-.500 record and not really going anywhere just two years after finishing 15-0 and winning a national championship.

The Tigers were ranked No. 16 by the AP entering this season.

Indiana (2-7)

The leader in the clubhouse for the nation's most disappointing team so far are the Hoosiers, who lost to Michigan 29-7 over the weekend and have gone from America's upstart to a Big Ten disaster.

A year ago, coach Tom Allen was the college game's magic man on the sideline when he led Indiana to a 6-2 season with victories over Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin, and a 7-point loss to Ohio State, followed by a trip to the Outback Bowl.

Allen's latest team has been terrible offensively, which has prevented it from winning a conference game in six tries.

Indiana was ranked 17th by the Associated Press before the season opened.

Washington (4-5)

It's been practically all downhill since the Huskies opened the season with a shocking 13-7 loss to FCS Montana. Nothing has gone right, at least not for long.

Jimmy Lake's team, similar to Indiana, has been anemic on offense all season. The Huskies came up with a season-low 55 yards rushing in Saturday's 26-16 loss to Oregon, its most disliked rival.

Whatever happened to Lake's "Run the damn ball" hat?

With a veteran team coming back this season, so much more was expected. A lot of these struggles are on the coaches and end-of-the-season changes should be expected. Lake, in fact, is answering to the school this weekend for an incident where he hit, shoved or did both to a player in the first half of the Oregon game.

The Huskies held the lofty AP ranking of No. 20 when the season approached.

Texas (4-5)

Former UW coach Steve Sarkisian came in to this marquee program with a lot of enthusiasm, pushing the slogan, "All gas, no brakes." Well, he's now sitting on the side of a Texas interstate, wondering where he can find the nearest service station.

If Indiana isn't the nation's most disappointing program, then this is it.

Sarkisian's Longhorns got blown out 30-7 by Iowa State on Saturday, this after a disastrous month of October in which they blew leads of 18 against Oklahoma, 11 against Oklahoma State and 11 to Baylor.

"We don't have time for feeling sorry for ourselves," Sarkisian said glumly following the most recent setback. "This has been a long month with some grueling losses, and our guys continue to come back and fight back."

Texas, was ranked No. 21 by AP when everything got started.

