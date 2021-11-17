Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Husky Freshman Maurice Heims Has Dad Moment After Losing His Coach

    The first-year edge rusher from Germany hadn't seen his father in two years until this week.
    The University of Washington largely has kept its football players shielded from the media asit suspended and fired its coach, canceling all regularly scheduled interview sessions for them this week and last, with the Arizona State postgame an exception.

    This done to circle the wagons and protect the players from an onslaught of non-football-related questions and keep them from saying something they might regret during a sensitive time. 

    Yet the stories involving the Huskies remain as compelling in times like these as any, such as the situation revolving around true freshman edge rusher Maurice Heims from Hamburg, Germany.

    The day after Jimmy Lake was fired, Heims was reunited with his father for the first time in two years. 

    It's unclear whether this was a pre-arranged trip or whether the elder Heims hopped on a trans-continental jet and flew to Seattle simply to comfort his son in a time of need. The school doesn't permit freshmen to to do interviews. Either way, the Heims were all beaming smiles after a 24-month separation.

    Sending Maurice to the U.S. for an extended time in the pursuit of a football career has been a huge endeavor for him and his family. In 2019, the now 6-foot-5, 255-pound athlete arrived in Santa Margarita, California, to play high school football, told he was an exceptional prospect after giving club football a try.   

    That's where the Huskies and a host of other recruiters found him, even though he played only a junior-varsity season at Santa Margarita Catholic High and had his senior season canceled by the pandemic. He had a German connection with the Los Angeles-area school, which sent him there. 

    Maurice Heims (45) is shown in Husky fall camp.

    Maurice Heims is shown in fall camp.

    Based on his football potential, he received nearly a dozen scholarship offers, with Penn State, Boston College, Illinois, Arizona State, Washington State, Utah State and Colorado among his other suitors.

    In that time, Heims never made it back to Europe and instead put family moments on hold for two long years in favor of concentrating on his football pursuits and getting situated in the Northwest.

    Heims no doubt could use a dad moment right about now. While he's sacrificed so much to make himself a worthy player, the young German just lost the head coach and soon the rest of the coaching staff that knows him best, and it must be a little unsettling. 

    Yet it's a good bet the new Husky leader will welcome the sight of Maurice Heims, so big and promising, once they meet. He should meet his dad, too.

    Maurice Heims and his dad reunite after two years.
