4th and Inches Podcast: A Cal Review and Look Ahead

It was the tale of halves for the University of Washington football team on Saturday night. Over the first 30 minutes against the California Golden Bears, the Huskies moved the ball with ease and went into the break up 21-10.

In the second half, the UW offense failed to keep up the pace and mustered only three points while forcing the defense to stay on the field.

Bears quarterback Chase Garbers made the defense pay late in the game with his legs while picking up key first downs by escaping the pocket. Late in regulation play, he scored a game-tying touchdown on a designed run for him.

The Husky coaching staff almost let clock management give Cal enough time to kick a game-deciding field goal as time expired. The kick from 55 yards was on target but short.

Husky running back Kamari Pleasant made up for a costly fumble earlier in the game with a 15-yard catch to move the chains on third-and-5 in OT to set up three consecutive Sean McGrew runs out of the Wildcat for the winning points.

Cal was in position to score the tying touchdown when safety Cameron Williams made a game-sealing play with a punishing hit at the goal line to jar the ball free for Ryan Bowman to scoop up and end the game.

While the Huskies are 1-0 in the conference standings, questions marks remain. They've shown flashes of being a dominant team but also were unable to put the game away in the second half.

Husky Maven's Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller discuss the game and the state of the program as the UW gets ready for a road trip to Corvallis.