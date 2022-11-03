Husky Pass Rushers Put Everyone On Edge These Days

The University of Washington football team used the bye week to retreat from the rigorous Pac-12 Conference schedule, let wounds heal and collectively take a deep breath.

Practically the only downside during this much-needed time off was the Huskies entered the break leading the conference in sacks and came out of it ranked second to USC by one takedown.

At least the UW edge rushers should be fully re-energized and poised once more to add to their bounty once they host the Oregon State Beavers on Friday night at Husky Stadium.

ESPN-TV cameras and a nationwide audience will be watching their every opportunistic move as they try to terrorize Jonathan Smith's backfield.

The Huskies (6-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) enter this rivalry matchup with 25 sacks — five more than their 12-game season total a year ago.

"They get a taste early and it's blood in the water," UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said in a menacing tone.

Bralen Trice (8) and Jeremiah Martin (3) arriving at the quarterback at the same time can be unnerving. Skylar Lin Visuals

Sophomore Bralen Trice and senior Jeremiah Martin top these backfield scavengers with 6.5 and 6 sacks, respectively, to rank third and fourth in the conference. Their former Husky teammate Laiatu Latu, coming out of medical retirement to play again for UCLA, leads the Pac-12 with 7.5 sacks, trailed by USC's Tuli Tuipulotu, who has 7.

The 6-foot-4, 269-pound Trice, who shares snaps with junior Zion Tupuola-Fetui, is having an All-Pac-12 season, displaying high-octaine speed and power coming off the edge. He's good against both the run and the pass.

"His work ethic," Morrell said in offering a reason for Trice's success. "He outworks everybody. I think that's the one thing you watch consistently week in and week out. A lot of his production obviously is due to talent, but it's due to him being flat out relentless. He will give a first effort, a second effort, a third effort. Consistently that's going to wear a guy out across from him."

With the pass coverage getting shored up behind them with veteran cornerback Mishael Powell and safety Asa Turner recovered from injuries that sat them down and both starting again, these Husky edge rushers stand to benefit with opposing quarterbacks finding fewer wide-open receivers.

The 6-foot-4, 267-pound Martin snagged the Huskies' other starting job opposite Trice and ZTF by showing a physical ability to shed blockers and shut down the run. Still, he has 6 sacks when he's not helping QBs get back on their feet (as the below video shows).

The 6-foot-4, 249-pound ZTF has 3.5 sacks this season while coming off the bench, a total that doesn't even rank him third on the team.

That distinction belongs to highly active sophomore Voi Tunuufi, who has piled up 4 sacks in the eight games, 7 in his brief career so far. He answers to the job title defensive tackle, but he's a hybrid player.

For the Huskies designated edge rushers, ZTF has picked up 11.5 career sacks — seven coming over his explosive three-game stretch in 2020 — Trice has logged 8 and Martin has earned 7, with all of the latter total coming at the UW and none at Texas A&M, his previous stop.

All three of those guys could try their luck at the NFL following this season, with Trice, the youngest, currently considered the highest-rated prospect in the mock drafts.

Meantime, the Huskies are trying to take advantage of these football pirahnas while they have them. Getting creative, Morrell and staff sometime get greedy and send Trice, Martin, ZTF and Tunuufi onto the field all at once and let them feast on the opposition.

"You put the combination of Voi, ZTF, Jeremiah and Trice out there, all at the same time — good luck," Morrell said unapologetically.

