Husky Trio Earns Pac-12 Player of the Week Honors; Tupuola-Fetui Does It Again

The Pac-12 seemingly has a football reward for just about everyone these days, and the University of Washington football team has made sure it's not shortchanged, with three Huskies singled out on Monday for conference recognition.

For the second consecutive week, Husky sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui received defensive lineman of the week honors after piling up a pair of sacks against Arizona, matching his season-opening total against Oregon State.

Also, UW senior center Luke Wattenberg was selected as the offensive lineman of the week and redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris was chosen as the league's freshman of the week.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Wattenberg graded out the highest among his fellow linemen in the Huskies' 44-27 victory over Arizona. He headed up a group that helped generate 233 yards of rushing and 239 yards of passing, wasn't penalized and gave up just four tackles for loss.

Morris was saluted for leading the Huskies past Arizona and doing so without committing any turnovers for the second consecutive week. He threw his first career touchdown pass on a 65-yarder to Puka Nacua on the game's first series, and finished with passing stats of 15 of 25 for 230 yards and a pair of scores.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.