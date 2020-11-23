SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Husky Trio Earns Pac-12 Player of the Week Honors; Tupuola-Fetui Does It Again

Dan Raley

The Pac-12 seemingly has a football reward for just about everyone these days, and the University of Washington football team has made sure it's not shortchanged, with three Huskies singled out on Monday for conference recognition.

For the second consecutive week, Husky sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui received defensive lineman of the week honors after piling up a pair of sacks against Arizona, matching his season-opening total against Oregon State.

Also, UW senior center Luke Wattenberg was selected as the offensive lineman of the week and redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris was chosen as the league's freshman of the week.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Wattenberg graded out the highest among his fellow linemen in the Huskies' 44-27 victory over Arizona. He headed up a group that helped generate 233 yards of rushing and 239 yards of passing, wasn't penalized and gave up just four tackles for loss.

Morris was saluted for leading the Huskies past Arizona and doing so without committing any turnovers for the second consecutive week. He threw his first career touchdown pass on a 65-yarder to Puka Nacua on the game's first series, and finished with passing stats of 15 of 25 for 230 yards and a pair of scores.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Huskies' New Kids on the Block are a Fearsome Bunch

The UW offensive line has everything but a catchy nickname. Got a suggestion for slapping a label on this group?

Dan Raley

by

Aimee Allen

With 4 Well-Utilized Tailbacks, Huskies Can Run And They Can Hide

The only Washington lineup change from the Oregon State to Arizona games was the starting running back. The coach likes having a lot of options.

Dan Raley

by

Aimee Allen

Apple Cup Scrapped Because of WSU COVID issues; UW Seeking Another Game

The rivalry was scheduled for Friday with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in the Palouse. The Cougars couldn't make the minimum number of players available.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Ranked and Unbeaten BYU Rejects Game with UW and Tells Why

The Cougars would have had no say in a last-minute cancellation by the UW and likely had to play in Seattle.

Dan Raley

Huskies, Your Serve: 2022 Recruit Vows 'If Washington Doesn't Offer Me, I'm Switching to Tennis'

After a weekend visit to Seattle, Nevada high school prospect Anthony Jones was sold on Washington, so much that he made the funny quip.

Mike Martin

Road to 1991 Perfection: With Emtman, It was Always Beware of Dog

The casualty list was a long one for those who played with and against the fearsome University of Washington defensive tackle.

Dan Raley

SI's Husky 2021 Recruiting Ranking, Targets and Dream Match-ups

While college football recruiting appears put on hold as seasons play out, Sports Illustrated All-American stays on top of all developments.

Dan Raley

Apple Cup Decision Should Come Soon, Allowing UW to Regroup If Necessary

The Cougars have COVID-19 issues, prompting Stanford game cancellation and putting state rivalry with Huskies at risk.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Behind the Numbers: Huskies Start Fast, Dominate Arizona

We take a look behind the numbers of Washington's 44-27 victory over the visiting Wildcats.

Mike Martin

4th and Inches Podcast: Instant Reaction to the Arizona Game

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller and Jake Grant offer their instant reaction to Washington's 44-27 victory over the Wildcats.

Trevor Mueller