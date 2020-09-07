SI.com
If Big Ten Revisits a Fall Season, Will the Pac-12 Follow Suit?

Kaila Olin

Athletes from the Pac-12 and Big Ten took to Twitter and social media with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay after the conferences postponed all games and competition until 2021 because of the pandemic. After parents, fans and players protested the Big Ten decision, and lawsuits were filed, the league may call for a revote. 

It’s important not to discount the fact that multiple football players nationwide have opted out of their season, declaring for the draft and giving up eligibility at their respective schools. Big names to go this route are Georgia quarterback and grad transfer Jamie Newman, LSU receiver, Ja’Marr Chase and Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell, the latter having already lost four family members to COVID-19.

That said, reinstatement of a fall season for anyone does not mean that fans will be allowed at games, all athletes will participate and seasons will proceed as planned. 

With so much uncertainty over the virus and its possible aftereffects, does one athlete, school or conference have enough leverage to convince the Pac-12 conference to reconsider its original decision? 

That is where new equipment and testing could change up everything.

On Thursday, the Pac-12 announced it has partnered with a resource provider to increase the number of tests it will provide to athletes within the conference, daily if needed. 

However, Quidel Corporation will not be providing its testing machines and kits to every Pac-12 athletic department until the end of September. While it can determine positive and negative tests within a program, the testing could provide valuable clues for keeping people safe.

“This will allow us to learn even more about the behavior of the virus, especially in asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals,” said Dr. Doug Aukerman, chairman of the board for the Pac-12 student-athlete health and well-being Initiative.

Assuming there is a reversal in the Big Ten Conference and its sports are allowed to resume, where will that leave the Pac-12? 

The Pac-12 will have less than a couple weeks to re-evaluate its decision if it chooses to. While commissioner Larry Scott and the board have been in lockstep with what the Big 10 is doing, the conferences split could go different directions here.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and Scott have indicated it's important for their conferences to stay aligned.

With the college football landscape changing daily, we'll see what they do here. 

